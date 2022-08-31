Home Entertainment Shueisha Opens Overseas Manga Contribution Display Platform to Explore Overseas Manga Talents – Japanese and Korean Comics – cnBeta.COM
Shueisha, a famous Japanese manga publisher, recently announced that its submission display platform for overseas manga creators, “MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA (MPC)”, was officially launched on August 30, supporting several languages.interested creators can pay attention.

access:

•MPC comes from the previous comic publishing platform “ART street”. After readjustment, it is a new platform jointly developed with the editorial department of Shonen JUMP+, and the supported languages ​​are also expanded from the original English and Spanish to more foreign languages.

•Manga lovers and creators from all over the world can publish their works publicly on this platform for free, and the editorial department of Shonen JUMP+ will regularly review excellent works every month, with a gold prize of up to 1 million yen and a chance to be translated Enter Japanese into JUMP’s manga universe.

