“Shuke Beta·Five-Pointed Flying Saucer” Animated Film Lands in Theaters

Zheng Yuanjie’s classic original work “The Adventures of Shuke and Beta” has been brought to life in a new animated film titled “Shuke Beta·Five-Pointed Flying Saucer”. Directed and written by Zheng Yaqi, the film officially premiered in major theaters across the country today, complete with a release poster and flying saucer fragment from the universe.

The release of the film on New Year’s Eve holds a special significance as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the birth of Shuke Beta. The film aims to provide a sense of ceremony as it invites readers to celebrate the New Year in the cinema, embracing imagination, childhood, and the future.

The animated film has already garnered praise from both parents and children after being screened in major cities across the country. Many have hailed it as a must-see parent-child movie during the New Year, describing it as “very passionate” and “very suitable for children and adults to watch.”

The storyline follows Shukbeta as he drives a brand-new pentagonal flying saucer into the universe and embarks on an adventure that takes an unexpected turn, transporting him to Rubik’s Cube City ten years later. The film promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey full of suspense and excitement.

The release poster and accompanying clip titled “Flying to the Universe” provide a glimpse of the thrilling adventure that awaits Shuke and Beta. As they navigate the pentagonal flying saucer through the vast universe, they encounter unforeseen challenges that test their courage and determination.

The film, a national classic fairy tale, resonates with audiences of all ages and has even inspired individuals to pursue careers in aerospace. Director Zheng Yaqi hopes that the film will convey the spirit of optimism and unity to children through entertaining and educational methods, providing them with a happy and memorable childhood experience.

“Shukebeta Pentagram” is a collaborative production by several film and television companies and is set to be an entertaining and heartwarming watch for families during the holiday season.

The film’s release has generated significant excitement and anticipation, as it promises to offer an engaging and enriching experience for audiences of all ages. With its captivating storyline and modern aesthetics, “Shuke Beta·Five-Pointed Flying Saucer” is set to become a beloved addition to the world of animated cinema.

