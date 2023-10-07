shut up and listen! 2023: ˈkaːɔs – mica

The eighteenth festival edition of shut up and listen! (October 12th to 14th, 2023) includes twenty-one concert or performative contributions, including numerous premieres, as well as exhibition contributions and installation sound art. In view of unstable political conditions and uncertain future scenarios, this year’s festival is dedicated to the topic of chaos, both in its original meaning of χάος as ‘the wide empty space’, ‘gap’, or ‘abyss’ as well as in the sense of today’s attributions of meaning such as ‘lack of order’ , ‘muddle’ or ‘mess’.

Chaos carries both negative and positive connotations and can also be viewed as an opportunity for social reorientation and creative new beginnings. The interaction of these fields of meaning takes place in concerts, participatory and cross-border performances as well as with intermedia installations, media art and discursive formats such as artist talks and a listening room. Like last year will be question! 2023 presented as a ‘hybrid festival’ both via streaming and in the tried and tested format of collective experience on site.

The concept and project artist Gertrude Moser-Wagner shows a site-specific new version of her installation “Black Holes”. The sound art pioneer Erwin Stache is represented with his interactive sound sculpture “24.9 Kilo Ohm”, in which sounds can be created and manipulated by touching or changing the skin resistance. Installation sound art works by Christopher Delaurenti and Bernhard Gál can also be experienced before the performances and during breaks.

shut up and listen! 2023 Festival Flyer / Foto : Bernhard Gál

At the beginning of the first evening of the festival, the young Viennese presents set N Works by Clara Iannotta, Daniela Terranova and Iannis Xenakis as well as a world premiere by Nava Hemyari for clarinet, cello and piano. Maria Gstättner then invites the pt audience to self-reflective interaction and participation with listening exercises by Pauline Oliveros and R. Murray Schafer. “PINK VOID” presents short contributions as well as a collective work by Aleksandra Bajde, Isabella Forciniti, Margarethe Maierhofer-Lischka and Pia Palme.

Based on an excerpt from Delia Derbyshire’s groundbreaking work cycle “The Dreams” from 1964, performative, cross-border presentations by emancipated artists are the focus of the second day. In the lecture-performance “Lacus temporis”, Belma Bešlić-Gál presents her vision of an extraterrestrial concert, with all its technical, music-psychological and formal implications. The coarticulation collective onophon presents excerpts from their new program with “Single Couples”. In the transdisciplinary performance “Chimeric Chimes” by Patrizia Ruthensteiner, a sculptural and sound-generating costume is set into vibration and played with by the movement impulses of the dancer Cat Jimenez.

Day 3 begins late in the afternoon with a listening room dedicated to the German electronic musician Bernhard Günter, who gave significant impetus to the development of the genre from the 1990s onwards with compositions such as “Time, Dreaming Itself”. lowercase sound sat. In an artist talk, the American sound artist and hardware hacking pioneer Nicolas Collins reflects on his artistic path from minimalist roots to an artistic examination of unpredictable, chaotic systems, and also proves this in a solo performance. With contributions from Kevin Blackistone & Ksenia Bakhtina, Michael Kramer & Thomas Geissl, Gundega Graudina and Christoph Kirmaier, students from the Master’s program ‘Postdigital Lutherie’ at the Linz University of Art and the Anton Bruckner Private University introduce themselves. At the end of shut up and listen! 2023 presents the performance collective Foreigner the “Freak Show”, in which the social reality of Vienna for people without an Austrian passport is discussed in a subversively humorous way.

The entire festival program can be found at: https://www.sp-ce.net/sual/2023/wp/programm/

shut up and listen! 2023

Period: October 12th to 14th, 2023

Location: echo room (Sechshauser Str. 66, 1150 Vienna)

In addition to the festival experience on site, shut up and listen! 2023 presented as an online streaming festival: 12-14. October, starts at 8:00 p.m. CET. Streaming website: https://echoraeume.klinget.org