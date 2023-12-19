Home » Siakam scores 27 points; Raptors defeat Hornets without Bridges
Siakam scores 27 points; Raptors defeat Hornets without Bridges

Siakam scores 27 points; Raptors defeat Hornets without Bridges

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. had season-highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Hornets 114-99 on Monday night. of Charlotte, who were without Miles Bridges and three other starters.

Canadian immigration authorities denied entry to Bridges because of a series of past legal problems, related to a domestic violence case, a person close to the situation told The Associated Press.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford declined to comment on the reason for Bridges’ absence before the game.

Charlotte was already missing injured starters LaMelo Ball (right ankle), Gordon Hayward (illness) and Mark Williams (back), as well as key reserve Cody Martin (left knee).

For Toronto, Scottie Barnes scored 22 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 13 points and Precious Achiwa finished with 12.

The Raptors outscored the Hornets 35-18 in the fourth quarter.

