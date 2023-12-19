Sibling Rivalry in the Fashion Industry: VETEMENTS Creative Director Critiques YZY PODS and Balenciaga Shoes

VETEMENTS Creative Director Guram Gvasalia Questions Originality of YZY PODS and Balenciaga “Sock Sneaker” Shoes

Guram Gvasalia, the creative director of VETEMENTS, has sparked controversy by questioning the originality of the YZY PODS and Balenciaga “Sock Sneaker” shoes. Gvasalia pointed out that his own brand had launched similar “flat sock sneakers” as early as 2019, casting doubt on the uniqueness of the designs.

The YZY PODS, worn frequently by Kanye West, have garnered widespread attention. However, Gvasalia raised concerns about the shoe’s originality, suggesting that his own brand had already introduced similar designs before. He also mentioned that Demna, who designed the YZY PODS, had previously collaborated with Kanye West, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

The relationship between Gvasalia and Demna has been fraught in recent years, with the two co-founding VETEMENTS in 2014 before parting ways. Gvasalia took over as the creative director of VETEMENTS in 2021, and in a recent interview with “The New York Times,” he expressed his desire to make a name for himself in the fashion industry, stating that he has a different approach from his brother. Gvasalia also made bold claims about his own success, suggesting that he has surpassed his brother in some aspects.

The controversy has yet to be addressed by Demna, Balenciaga, or Kanye West. The fashion industry and fans of the brands involved will be keeping a close eye on any developments in this story.

