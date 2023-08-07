Siblings for Roycie Rebel Wilson forges offspring plans



Motherhood inspires Rebel Wilson every day. The actress just can’t get enough of her daughter Roycie. Now the 43-year-old reveals: “I would like to have another child.”

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is having a baby. In November, she announced the birth of her daughter, Royce, in an Instagram post. In an interview with “E! News“, the 43-year-old spoke about her role as a mother and the desire for a second child.

“I just love her so much. She’s such a little angel,” Wilson gushed about her daughter. “Just last week she said her first word, and that was mom,” says the actress. “I was like, ‘Ahhh!’ because I’ve been trying to teach her that for the past few weeks. And then she said it, and I recorded it on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh my God’.” One of her favorite moments since the birth of her daughter has been “when she wakes up from her nap and you walk into the room for the first time. She smiles like it’s the best thing that has ever happened to her life. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, Royie!’ And I hug her tight.”

What she also loves about her is “how much she loves swimming,” says Wilson. “Because I’m like that too. I’m a fish. We go swimming with her every day. We have a little baby pool that we fill up, or we take her in the big pool. And she really enjoys it.” Her daughter is also the perfect companion when travelling. “You know that feeling when you walk in with a baby and people look at you and say, ‘Oof, here we go. This is going to be a horrible flight’?” Wilson explains. “And they always end up saying, ‘Oh my god, your daughter is so amazing.'”

Of course, after the surrogacy, she hoped that this unconditional motherly love would come to her, Wilson continues. “I thought I was going to be a strict mom. And everyone was like, ‘No, no,’ I’m so gentle. Now I melt every time I’m with her.” The “Pitch Perfect” star also revealed: “I would like to have another child.” But she also knows that this requires work and luck. “It’s just that I’m wondering if that’s possible. I would have to do artificial insemination. We’ll see how it goes.” Daughter “Roycie” is such a miracle “and if she’s my only child, then that’s wonderful too”.

It was only in the summer of 2022 that Rebel Wilson made it public that after relationships with men she now loves a woman. In November, she and Ramona Agruma announced the birth of Royce via surrogate. Three months later, the couple got romantically engaged in front of the castle at Disneyland.

