Sicilian craftsmanship arrives in Milan in the Acqua di Parma kiosk

An ephemeral urban kiosk in the heart of Milan: this is how Acqua di Parma defines “Il chioschetto”, the new space that will be open in Milan from 11 to 21 May in via Palestro 20 which invites you to experience the Mediterranean coast in the city to celebrate the launch of the new fragrance Arancia La Spugnatura limited edition.

A moment of Sicily in the city, where visitors will find the Italian summer and will be transported to the sun-kissed coasts of the island: every day you can taste the specialties of Sicilian cuisine, citrus extracts and juices and a of vanilla orange, the fruit from which the new fragrance is born. The menu, created ad hoc by the Sicilian chef Filippo La Mantia, takes inspiration from the key ingredient of the new fragrance and enhances its olfactory notes. Visitors will also be able to participate, by booking, in sensory experiences and workshops to experience live Italian traditions and the craftsmanship that distinguish the new creation.

“The Art of Perfume” is an experience that invites you to explore the olfactory universe of Arancia La Spugnatura and its precious essence, with the expert guidance of the brand ambassadors of the maison; “Artisan Ceramics” is a workshop in which the participants they will be able to try their hand at recreating, through a particular pictorial technique, the same lively motif of the porcelain bottle on ceramic tiles; “Piccoli Profumieri” is the playful and stimulating laboratory, in collaboration with Kikolle Lab, where children can learn to create a perfume inspired by the new fragrance.

Spongeing is the ancient Italian technique that the maison has chosen to extract the essence of Sicilian oranges used to create Arancia La Spugnatura limited edition. A fascinating method made of wisdom, humanity and grace, still practiced today by a few selected artisans. With safe hands and skilful gestures they rub the peel of the citrus fruit on the sea sponge which is slowly soaked in it, thus preserving all the depth and richness of the vanilla orange fruit.

The fragrance is enclosed in a porcelain bottle, excellent craftsmanship created thanks to a long and refined manual process and decorated with motifs that evoke the main ingredient.