This Sicilian lemon and shrimp risotto is likely to surprise you, as it is easy to make and very tasty. The acidity of the lemon combines perfectly with the shrimp, resulting in a dish with refreshing flavors.

And of course we will share some tips to make the perfect risotto.

Delicious and easy to make, this Sicilian lemon risotto with shrimp is a great choice for a special meal.

Which rice to use for risotto?

First of all it is essential to know that to make a good risotto it is important to use the right rice. Using the most common everyday types (type 1 white and whole) will not bring creaminess to your dish, at least not in the type of preparation that I will teach you here.

Therefore, we recommend that you look for the 2 most common types to make the perfect risotto:

Arboreal: This is usually the easiest type to find. It has very large grains and a pearly color;

Carnaroli: Undoubtedly the favorite type of Italians, as it contains even more starch than arboreal, making the risotto even creamier.

Undoubtedly, the big difference between these 2 types of rice and the others is the amount of starch they release during cooking and this is precisely what will make your risotto creamy without the need for any thickener.

Can I use another type of lemon?

I know it’s not always easy to find Sicilian lemon. Also, it tends to be a bit more expensive than other types of lemon. But for this recipe, opting for it will make all the difference.

This is because it has a more delicate and less citric flavor than Tahiti, for example. That way, it tends to harmonize better with the milder flavor of the shrimp.

However, if you cannot find this type of lemon, be sure to make the recipe. My only tip is to reduce the amount a little, since other types of fruit may have a more pronounced flavor.

How to cook shrimp for risotto

Shrimp has extremely fast cooking meat. That way, a few minutes are enough for it to cook and become very soft.

If you leave it too long, it will need to cook long enough for the meat to become tender again.

So, to make risotto, I usually follow these steps:

I start by quickly sautéing my shrimp in the pan where I will prepare my risotto, in this way, I already make a bottom to bring more flavor to my dish. When the prawns are very pink, I already remove them from the pan and reserve them;

I add the shrimp again at the end of the risotto preparation so that it finishes cooking and is well incorporated into the risotto.

Learn how to make Sicilian lemon and shrimp risotto

Prep Time:

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Delicious, this risotto combines the freshness of lemon with the delicious flavor of shrimp. Ingredients 400 g of peeled shrimp;

3 tablespoons of olive oil;

1 medium minced garlic stalk;

1 cup of arborio or carnaroli rice;

1/3 cup white wine;

3 cups of vegetable broth – approximately;

1 tablespoon of butter;

50 g of grated parmesan cheese;

1 tablespoon Sicilian lemon zest;

Salt and pepper to taste. Instructions Start by heating a pan. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and when it is hotter, add your prawns, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. When the shrimp turns completely pink, remove from the pan and set aside; In the same pan, sauté the leek along with the rest of the olive oil until it is very soft; Then add the rice and stirring constantly, let it fry a little; Then add the wine and when it evaporates, start adding the broth little by little stirring from time to time until your rice is very soft and creamy. You may need a larger or smaller amount of broth than indicated in the ingredients; When your rice is already very soft and the broth is creamier, add the reserved shrimp and let it cook for another 1 to 2 minutes; Remove from heat, add butter, cheese and mix well. Hit the salt and finish by adding the lemon zest. Notes If you prefer, you can replace the leek with onion. It also looks delicious;

Choose a good Parmesan cheese, preferably one that you grate right away.

