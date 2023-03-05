Siege of Power – This is Tomorrow

Origin: USA / Netherlands

Release: 17.02.2023

Label: Metal Blade Records

Duration: 40:45

Genre: Crustcore / Grind Core / Death Metal

Sometimes supergroups fail enormously because of the expectations of the fans and because of their own demands. This is from the US-Dutch death metal/crustcore collaboration Siege of Power not the case.

Ripeners, Bagchus, Baayens and Eekelen could already me with their 2018 debut Warning Blast convince. So my anticipation for their latest album was immense. Will the proportion of Discharge sounds be as large as in the predecessor? How much crustcore does the new album have or is a Death Metal hurricane sweeping over the new album?

This question is answered emphatically after the first listen: Yes!

Definitiv: Over the Top

The formidable opens the dance Force Fed Fear, a riff firework of the highest quality and a painful D-Beat kick in the genitals. Here you can hear real joy of playing. Every genre lover and everyone who would like to become one can confidently listen to the song in a continuous loop. I like the undiluted, raw sound of the album. In addition, despite the irrepressible energy that is in the songs, it is very varied.

An attribute that reminds me This is Tomorrow immediately noticed. With numbers like Scavenergs and As the World Crumbles they show their affinity for mighty death doom and conjure little sing-along anthems out of a hat.

As diverse as a chameleon

surprised me Deeper Woundswhich for Siege of Power conditions is already monumental. A tough lump of Epic Doom Bathory Worshiping and the finest Death Doom. This track in particular loosens up the album and because you just didn’t expect such a musical specialty, it allows the already existing quality to be increased again. The band also gives us a nice heavy rocker. In Devil´s Grasp HERE every Motörhead fan probably wants to curl up and dream of old times.

The old warriors on their daring instruments

Chris Riefert growled you to sleep and is still a master of his craft. Loud screams, variable growls in all registers, even a rough one in normal form can be heard. I get the feeling he’s getting better every year. Bachus, Baayens and Eekling make music at the usual high level. Bayens Killer riffs on the brutal tracks Zero Containement and the ultimate genius Oblivion sweep the lard out of my hairy ears. They also invite you to flip out in a neat way. Overall, the album sounds fresh and not at all stale, and yet I count it as an old-school Death/Grind/Crustcore album in terms of sound.

Conclusion

This is Tomorrow is a coarse ladle from the colorful plate. Siege of Power can proudly claim to have written a great Death Metal album with crust/grindcore influences. The album will give me the finest fun and so I forgive smooth 9 / 10



Line Up

Chris Riefert – Vocals​

Paul Baayens – guitar

Theo van Eekelen – Bass

Bob Bagchus – drums



Tracklist

01. Force Fed Fear

02. Sinister Christians

03. Scavengers

04. Zero Containment

05. Ghosts of Humanity

06. As the World Crumbles

07. Oblivion

08. Deeper Wounds

09. The Devil’s Grasp

10. No Salvation

11. This is Tomorrow



Links

