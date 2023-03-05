Siege of Power – This is Tomorrow
Origin: USA / Netherlands
Release: 17.02.2023
Label: Metal Blade Records
Duration: 40:45
Genre: Crustcore / Grind Core / Death Metal
Sometimes supergroups fail enormously because of the expectations of the fans and because of their own demands. This is from the US-Dutch death metal/crustcore collaboration Siege of Power not the case.
Ripeners, Bagchus, Baayens and Eekelen could already me with their 2018 debut Warning Blast convince. So my anticipation for their latest album was immense. Will the proportion of Discharge sounds be as large as in the predecessor? How much crustcore does the new album have or is a Death Metal hurricane sweeping over the new album?
This question is answered emphatically after the first listen: Yes!
Definitiv: Over the Top
The formidable opens the dance Force Fed Fear, a riff firework of the highest quality and a painful D-Beat kick in the genitals. Here you can hear real joy of playing. Every genre lover and everyone who would like to become one can confidently listen to the song in a continuous loop. I like the undiluted, raw sound of the album. In addition, despite the irrepressible energy that is in the songs, it is very varied.
An attribute that reminds me This is Tomorrow immediately noticed. With numbers like Scavenergs and As the World Crumbles they show their affinity for mighty death doom and conjure little sing-along anthems out of a hat.
As diverse as a chameleon
surprised me Deeper Woundswhich for Siege of Power conditions is already monumental. A tough lump of Epic Doom Bathory Worshiping and the finest Death Doom. This track in particular loosens up the album and because you just didn’t expect such a musical specialty, it allows the already existing quality to be increased again. The band also gives us a nice heavy rocker. In Devil´s Grasp HERE every Motörhead fan probably wants to curl up and dream of old times.
The old warriors on their daring instruments
Chris Riefert growled you to sleep and is still a master of his craft. Loud screams, variable growls in all registers, even a rough one in normal form can be heard. I get the feeling he’s getting better every year. Bachus, Baayens and Eekling make music at the usual high level. Bayens Killer riffs on the brutal tracks Zero Containement and the ultimate genius Oblivion sweep the lard out of my hairy ears. They also invite you to flip out in a neat way. Overall, the album sounds fresh and not at all stale, and yet I count it as an old-school Death/Grind/Crustcore album in terms of sound.
Conclusion
This is Tomorrow is a coarse ladle from the colorful plate. Siege of Power can proudly claim to have written a great Death Metal album with crust/grindcore influences. The album will give me the finest fun and so I forgive smooth 9 / 10
Line Up
Chris Riefert – Vocals
Paul Baayens – guitar
Theo van Eekelen – Bass
Bob Bagchus – drums
Tracklist
01. Force Fed Fear
02. Sinister Christians
03. Scavengers
04. Zero Containment
05. Ghosts of Humanity
06. As the World Crumbles
07. Oblivion
08. Deeper Wounds
09. The Devil’s Grasp
10. No Salvation
11. This is Tomorrow
