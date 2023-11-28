Sightseeing around the Matterhorn by train, the model site for “Water Seven”…it was a trip I’ll never forget![岩上隼也ブログ]

Hello! This is Shunya Iwakami.

Continuing from last time, I would like to write about my trip abroad this time as well.

If you haven’t read the previous blog, please check it out! In fact, please read everything so far.lol

The next country I went to after France was Switzerland!

As someone who loves nature, Switzerland is a country I’ve always dreamed of, and I was looking forward to it the most on this trip.

I visited a town called Zermatt! This place is famous for the Matterhorn, a huge mountain that looks really cool. Honestly, I thought Switzerland was the best fit for my personality and skin tone. It was relaxing and very comfortable.

Then, we took the train called the Gornergrat Railway, which goes around the Matterhorn, and climbed to the top of the mountain. As for the scenery, it’s not half bad. It was definitely the most spectacular view of my life. After climbing up the mountain, I hiked a bit and saw a few wild animals here and there, making it feel like I was in another world. The beer I drank near the top, which can be accessed by train, was incredibly delicious and I will never forget it.lol

Another thing I was really looking forward to doing in Switzerland was riding the Bernina Line of the Rhaetian Railway, a world heritage site! This railway is famous for its red train. The view from the train was amazing, and I was able to see scenery that I had never seen before, and I felt a deep sense of how beautiful the Earth is. It’s disgusting.lol

As I get older, I definitely want to visit Switzerland again!

The last place I went was Venice, Italy!

This is a very beautiful place, also known as the City of Water, where the entire city appears to be on the water. I couldn’t contain my excitement as this is the city that is the model for Water Seven from my favorite manga, ONE PIECE!

It’s also the setting for some of my favorite movies, so I think it’s a place that everyone should visit at least once. It’s like being in a movie the moment you arrive in Venice. I can’t express in words the feeling I get when I’m standing in a place I’ve always admired.lol

The famous squid ink spaghetti that I was looking forward to was also very delicious, and I drank a lot of wine!

This trip was my first time visiting various places overseas, and it made me realize how big the world really is, and I really want to go to many more places. I was able to experience a very valuable trip that I will never forget! !

However, I realized once again that I like Japan the most and that it is a calming place.

If you have any countries or places you would recommend, please let us know!

If I go somewhere else, I would like to write about it on my blog.

Thank you for reading!

