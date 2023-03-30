The holders of the Potenciar Trabajo received a new increase thanks to the latest update Minimum salary, vital and movil. Besides will access a new bonus and have the opportunity to sign up for a new program.

The beneficiaries of Potenciar Trabajo You can enroll in the “Volvé a Estudiar” program that seeks that the holders can finish your studies primary and secondary.

“Through this program we guarantee that more than 770 thousand people have the opportunity to access education and continue or finish your studies primary, secondary or vocational training”, detailed the Ministry of Social Development.

Go back to Study to Boost Work: how to enroll

1. I chose a school from the list and come to register.

2. Take a photo of the record that they give you and load it in the form, after completing your personal information and the name and address of the school.

3. Deliver this constancy registration in your management unit.

4. Every month you have to notify your management unit that you continue studying And at the end of each quarter, you must ask your school for a regular student certificate and upload it to the form.

«Remember that If at any time you stop studying, you have to return to the consideration that you previously had to continue being part of Potenciar Trabajo. Notify your management unit so that they reinstate you to said task, “the Ministry recalled on its website.

For more information: argentina.gob.ar/desarrollosocial/potenciartrabajo/volveaestudiar







