Signs Of The Swarm – Amongst The Low & Empty

After the heavy background noise around the release of “Absolvere”, when two long-time members were kicked out due to serious allegations, the quality of the fourth album went down Signs Of The Swarm something below. The US foursome’s rampant, blinkered Deathcore approach has landed them a deal with Century Media, where the revamped line-up hopes to really take off. „Amongst The Low & Empty“ pushes the limits with groove, extreme and even tech death influences.

The opening title track very quickly makes it very clear where the journey is going and surprises with Meshuggah elements. But instead of coming up with technical extremes, this is expressed above all in the mixture of brute force and atmosphere … and Signs Of The Swarm are technically adept, as this powerhouse impressively proves. A touch of infernal melody mixes in “DREAMKILLER” – used briefly and very pointedly, but always a direct hit. This small, slightly rancid splash of color really comes into its own in the second half and takes the song in a pleasantly new direction.

In “Malady” the Americans tear themselves apart, unpack elemental breakdowns, act hoarse and uncontrolled, and that is precisely where there is a surprising amount of appeal. Pure madness arises between hoarse, shadowy squeals and industrial noise attacks. Trivium frontman Matthew K. Heafy does the honors on The Witch Beckons — maybe not the collaboration you’d expect, but it works just fine. Heafy screams his lungs out, tech and core riffing mix offensively. Groove, on the other hand, dictates the action on “Borrowed Time”, certainly not for the first time on this album – grueling and mesmerizing.

The longer this record goes on, the more idiosyncratic it seems to get. Signs Of The Swarm don’t turn away from typical Deathcore patterns, they just interpret them much more freely and independently. “Amongst The Low & Empty” is brutal, unyielding and dark. The new line-up is improved on a purely technical level and does its own thing; the new atmosphere alone is already an asset. In this form, Signs Of The Swarm open the door to higher consecration.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/28/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

