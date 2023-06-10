SILENT SKIES – IRON MAIDEN COVER as another album herald

SILENT SKIES – featuring Tom S. Englund of EVERGREY and pianist/composer Vikram Shankar – will release new album Dormant on September 1st, 2023.

Whenever EVERGREY’s Tom S. Englund and acclaimed American pianist/composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus) come together to combine their creativity, the result is magical. Now comes the next product of that fateful encounter as the Swedish-American cinematic pop duo will release their third album Dormant on September 1st, 2023 via Napalm Records. Englund and Shankar’s new brainchild, Dormant continues the atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy they blazed on their previous albums Nectar (2022) and Satellites (2020), and features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful and intense vocals.

Melancholy and soothing, but also bubbly and glowing, SILENT SKIES’ third effort expands the duo’s sonic universe in every direction – it’s the result of bold sonic experimentation coupled with the tasteful artistic aesthetic that characterizes the group. In the varying ups and downs of her compositions, it is her expressiveness and reflection on human experience – in her own words, “conversations with life, about life” – that give her music the power to speak to a wide range of life experiences and to reach out to people of all tastes, as long as they are interested in appreciating art as a reflection of life itself.

SILENT SKIES add:

“We are thrilled to present Dormant, our third album, made with great joy and offering with satisfaction and eagerness to share our sincere dedication of the past 18 months. With Dormant, SILENT SKIES advance further into unknown territory and embark on a journey whose destination remains unknown even to us. Like passengers on a train, we absorb the excitement and rush of the journey and relish the uncertainty of our future direction. The freedom of creativity is an important source of energy for us during the composition and production of our music. In Dormant you’ll find a multitude of intricate details, a wealth of musical landscapes, and a wealth of concepts, all waiting for you to dive in and explore their depths. At its core, Dormant is about the awakening of a dormant or forgotten consciousness, prompted to be present and act in the now.

It’s an album that feels like a deep conversation with and about life right from the start. It embodies constant dialogue and introspection with our inner selves as we seek balance and harmony. Ultimately, it’s about recognizing that we long for stillness of mind and soul – for a sense of contentment, pride and connection with our authentic selves. We are confident that many of our reflections will resonate at Dormant and we look forward to continuing this dialogue with all of you. This journey has only just begun. Let’s wake up together.

before diving into ten tracks of haunting originals, the duo unveiled their very own rendition of Iron Maiden’s opus The Trooper, served in a never-before-heard auditory atmosphere.

After putting their stamp on Linkin Park’s “Numb” earlier this year, the anthemic “The Trooper” marks the next of three bonus tracks to wrap up the new album. The song is accompanied by a harmonious visualizer video and underlines the incomparable atmosphere that SILENT SKIES create with their inimitable sound worlds that speak directly to the soul.

SILENT SKIES on “The Trooper”:

“When you’re working on a world-class song like ‘The Trooper,’ you approach it with the utmost respect and strive to honor its essence and craft. Anyone who hears the song will recognize its iconic lyrics and know that it has stood the test of time – it’s a true classic. As for us, we never thought deeply about the song’s serious lyrics, instead focusing on its raw energy. However, given the current state of the world, we cannot ignore how poignant and relevant his words have become. It’s disheartening to admit that they’re more relevant now than ever. Nevertheless…

We put our hearts into this song, hoping to honor its message and evoke a different emotional response from listeners than the original. As we began the revision, we couldn’t help but be moved once again by the text and its haunting reminder of the horrors of war. The thought of the people in the world who cannot feel safe, who have lost loved ones and who have no certainty about their future weighs heavily on our thoughts. We have strived to bring our rendition of The Trooper with the same intensity and passion as the original, while recognizing and celebrating its powerful message.”

Watch the visualizer video for The Trooper NOW:

Dormant tracklisting:

Construct

New Life

Churches

Just Above The Clouds

Reset

Tides

The Real Me

Light Up The Dark

Dormant

The Last On Earth

The Trooper (Bonus Track)

Dancing In The Dark (Bonus Track)

Numb (Bonus Track)

Opening track “Construct” invites the listener to join the two musicians on a soulful journey that takes the atmosphere to a lofty conclusion before the wistful “New Life” takes a darker, brooding and intense path. Englund’s soulful vocals speak straight to the soul and harmonize perfectly with Shankar’s thoughtful instrumentation, supported by a delicate piano and underscored by a haunting production. The harmonic “Churches” and the poppy “Just Above The Clouds” – the latter featuring a spellbinding solo by Leprous/Musk Ox cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne – build into a hypnotic daydream and immerse the listener in the wondrous nuances of Dormant .

The soothing and deeply introspective “Reset” and “Tides” envelop the listener in seemingly endless melancholy soundscapes, while the poignant “The Real Me” is steeped in electronic hues that create a brighter, more modern vibe. SILENT SKIES’ work features a deep and thoughtful expansion of their signature sound, pairing analog synths, intricate programming, carefully constructed soundscapes and stately piano melodies with Englund’s introspective vocals, which convey deep lyrical feelings with a thoughtful-expressive character . The deeply moving “Light Up The Dark” and the tranquil atmosphere of the title track “Dormant” is followed by the shimmering nuances of “The Last On Earth”, the last original composition on Dormant, in which modular synth loops and moody piano reflexes are paired with ringing guitars that demonstrate the duo’s commitment to the development of their sound.

SILENT SKIES are:

Tom S. Englund – Vocals, Producer

Vikram Shankar – Piano, Keyboards, Production

