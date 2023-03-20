Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau is in charge of the Japanese brand Sillage. After releasing the down jacket series, this time it will usher in the spring and summer series. Adhering to the concept of the world as the mother of inspiration, it uses local historical elements in Nepal to create a variety of simple and practical items.

Like Gurkha Pants with a reflexed design on the top of the trousers and long and short versions, Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau was inspired by the Nepalese elite soldier “Gurkha”. The V-neck half cardigan shirt named Henley Popover, under the creativity of Sillage, adopts various ivory colors of different tones, with side slits and tie details to enhance the overall elegant texture and wear diversity.

In addition, Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau brought back many fresh discoveries from his trip to Nepal last summer, such as hand-woven baskets, antique wood carvings, traditional mountaineering-style embroidered patches, etc., and the latter even became a highlight this time, used in souvenir jackets It makes each piece unique, and the hooded long coat with tear-proof and water-repellent effects is also worth noting.

The above spring and summer series are now available on the official website of the brand. Interested readers may wish to purchase them here.