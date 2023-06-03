Home » Silvana Estrada – Miracle and Disaster
Based on Suzanne Vegas’ quasi-acapella rendition of the 1982 hit Tom’s Diner presents high-flyer Silvana Estrada in the year after her wonderful debut withered with another single, this time again conjured up by myself: Miracle and Disaster – Miracle and Disaster.

Again, the grandiose voice of the Mexican Grammy winner is the focus here; here at the beginning the multiplying of Estrada’s organ when they loop the vocals like Björk in Jon Brions Synechdoche, New York as a pointed, breathing, organ-like rhythm generator, while her dreamlike singing roams in melancholic timelessness.
Later she subtly picks up solemn strings and makes Miracle and Disaster to an almost cinematographic Chamber Folk, which cautiously and modestly cultivates an optimistic sadness, before later a clapping-clacking rhythm lets the fairy-tale longing dance – the production, perfectly staged by Gustavo Guerrero, is once again congenial can accuse that the structural trick of giving a minimalist beginning a richly embellished finale is no longer surprising in the meantime.
More than an afterthought to their famous 2019 debut album (which often gathered very similarly structured songs). Miracle and Disaster but to be understood as a conclusion and a new beginning, which is why the number works wonderfully on its own: “This song was born out of my belief that big life-changing events are equal parts miracle and disaster. This idea has helped me a lot to understand and heal my experiences over the years. In this song I wanted to vindicate all the faces of love, even the love that hurts when it ends.

