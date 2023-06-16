Silvana forgot a fundamental ingredient and the jury did not forgive her in MasterChef Argentina

Like every week, a new instance of “last chance” in MasterChef Argentinathe gastronomic cycle of Telefe, in which the participants they should stand out to avoid the elimination gala on Sundays.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

This Thursday, the chefs had the task of preparing some of the dishes with which they Claudia Villafanewho participated as an invited juror, managed to win the “Celebrity” edition from the competition long ago.

Once the time allotted for the preparations has elapsed, the jury, made up of the experienced chefs Damian Betular, Germain Martitegui and Danoto de Santis they began to taste the different dishes that the participants brought closer.

After choosing the first chefs who would go up to the balcony, which allows avoid delete instancethe last available place was between Silvana y Maria Solwhose recipes did not finish convincing.

However, and with the suspense typical of the reality show hosted by Wanda Nara, it was finally Silvana who was left outside the balcony and you will have to go to the delete instance next Sunday.

The participant had prepared Portuguese meat with rice butter, but when it was time to show his plate, he forgot a key ingredient, which the jury did not let go in your evaluation.

Nothing more and nothing less than the saucefundamental to the recipe, was absent in Silvana’s performance, who finally moved on to the next instance of elimination from the reality show, which is gradually coming to an end.

The MasterChef rating plummeted and it was not again the most watched on air television

The issuance of this Tuesday June 13 was not a good day for Masterchef on the screen of telefegiven that not only was it not the most viewed of the day with 8.9 rating points it achieved, but he was surpassed by two programs, remaining in third place on the podium.

Despite the game with his favorite participant, Juan Francisco, to whom he drew a heart in the dough of his preparation, the host of the cooking program Wanda Nara lost leadership to Telefe News what with the 9.6 points averaged was the most watched of the day on open television.

While, the second most watched program of the day was The 8 Steps in The thirteenwhich added 9.5 rating points achieved with the cycle of questions and answers, under the leadership of Guido Duck.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



