Silverstein Properties Reveals Plans for Avenir: New York’s Double Skyscraper with Hotel and Casino

Silverstein Properties, a prominent real estate development company in the United States, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking project in New York City. The company has proposed a new skyscraper called Avenir, which will not only feature residential units but also a hotel and casino, making it a unique addition to the Manhattan skyline.

The Avenir will span a vast area of 1.8 million square feet (168,000 square meters) and will be located at the intersection of 41st Street and 11th Avenue, in close proximity to the renowned Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. This prime location ensures easy accessibility for visitors attending conventions and events at the convention center.

The architectural design of The Avenir will be distinct and impressive. The complex will consist of two towers, each comprising 46 stories, and they will be connected by a public skybridge on the 45th floor. This skybridge will offer stunning views of the cityscape and serve as a unique feature of the project. Moreover, the 45th floor will house a remarkable 1,000 capacity performance hall, which will be available for both local community events and world-class concerts.

In addition to its luxurious residential offerings, The Avenir will also provide a range of impressive amenities. The development plans include 1,000 luxury hotel rooms, an eight-story casino, a gaming and entertainment complex, and various dining options. Furthermore, the project is designed to prioritize affordable housing, with over 100 apartments dedicated to being 100 percent permanently affordable. These units will be made available to New Yorkers through the city’s housing lottery system.

Silverstein Properties is renowned for its successful development of two Four Seasons hotels – the Four Seasons New York Downtown and the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. The company is currently in discussions with luxury hotel operators to provide a high-end hotel experience as part of the Avenir project.

The location of The Avenir is highly advantageous, as it is easily accessible via various transportation options. Situated near the Lincoln Tunnel, the development site is within walking distance of major transportation hubs such as the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, and the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall. Additionally, numerous attractions are within close proximity to The Avenir, including Times Square, Broadway theaters, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Circle Line sightseeing cruises, the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, and Madison Square Garden, among others. This vibrant neighborhood has experienced significant transformation in recent years, with the development of Hudson Yards and Manhattan West, further enhancing its appeal.

Silverstein Properties aims to create a landmark project with Avenir, blending luxury living, entertainment, and affordable housing in a prime location. The proposal demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and urban development, contributing to the ongoing transformation of New York City’s skyline.

