Silvia Kutica arrives in the region with “Verónica’s room”, theater in the key of a psychological thriller

The great actress Silvia Kutika will be on a theatrical tour in the area with a psychological thriller that, as in the cinema, keeps the public immobile in the audience. Is about “Verónica’s room”, the piece by Ira Levin, author of “Rosemary’s Baby.” This staging is directed by Virginia Magnago and a cast that completes Laurentino Blanco, Tania Marioni and Adrián Lázare.

The work will be presented next Wednesday, July 26 at Casa de la Cultura de Roca, on Thursday 26 at the Cine Teatro Español de Neuquén and on Friday 28 at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex. (See below).

Premiered on Broadway in 1973. “Verónica’s room” was an immediate success that later had its own premiere in London. Although several of his books were adapted to the cinema, as was the case of the aforementioned “Rosmary’s Baby” Ira Levin always refused to have her successful play made into a movie because she understood that the magic of “Veronica’s room” should always be a theatrical experience.

The action of “Veronica’s Room” takes place in Boston where Susan, a 20-year-old girl, is accosted while having dinner with her boyfriend at a restaurant for a lovely old couple who is shown to be impressed by Susan’s resemblance to the long-deceased Veronica. Susan and her boyfriend accompany the couple to the mansion to see Veronica’s portrait and check the resemblance. There begins this intriguing theatrical nightmare with an unexpected ending.

Silvia Kutika spoke with BLACK RIVER Journal about the work that will bring her to the region and her experience on radio and television, where she brought endearing characters to life.

Q: How did you get the text of this work?

R: It came to me because the director Virginia Magnago called me to send me the book and she told me it was interesting; I read it the same day, I found it amazing and that it is a genre that is not very exploited, I mean suspense and terror, a psychological thriller. I read that genre a lot and consume that type of cinema.

Q: How did you approach the character?

R: Three of the four actors play various characters. The beginning is an old couple, for the role of the lady I remembered my mother and my grandmother, I even use my father’s handkerchief that allows me to hold my hand in a certain way. We thought of a wig, a change of voice, a change of body, for the other characters it was a little more complex: I thought of the nice old lady and the nuance has to do with the looks, the silences and the pauses, which contribute to the mystery, we cut with that and to get the audience into the suspense, with some phrases from her that are no longer so pleasant. It forces the public to say: “this old lady is not so nice, she has something that is strange”.

We were facing the characters as layers of onions, which one must gradually lift up until one discovers what is really there. An interesting and intense job.

Laurentino Blanco and Silvia Kutica They star in “Veronica’s Room.”

Q: How much rehearsal time did it take you?

R: It was two months, five times a week, for three or four hours a day. As the premiere approached, the rehearsals were more extensive.

Q: I read in a review that it has a lot to do with terror, is it so or how is it?

R: It has to do with terror, it’s a psychological thriller, it’s very suspenseful.

Q: How do you interact with the other characters?

R: Everything goes through the looks, “what is not said” or many phrases are said that contradict the action.

Tania Marioni and Adrian Lazare They star in “Veronica’s Room.”

Q: What is it like to do “suspense theater”?

R: You go to the theater and when you leave you think you saw a live movie. We start from a book by Ira Levin that is impressive, that is so well written, where there is nothing left to chance. At first you think that there are misplaced phrases that finally close, everything has an explanation. Everything has a why, even the smallest, most innocent sentences are not. If the theater is a game that is produced with the spectator, here it is a deception of the deception of deception, until the end.

The viewer manages, at first, to make a story and we change it all. It is necessary to rearm again, we do not leave the spectator alone. It never goes where one imagines.

Q: What influence does the technique have on the piece?

R: The technique in these works is very important, the effects, the lights, the original music by Martín Bianchedi (which looks like a gloomy children’s choir) a distorted musical box. The technique is “the fifth actors”.

Q: How do you experience acting in theater compared to your experience on television?

R: The theater is alive, you cannot correct, cut or repeat. It can only be corrected in the next function. A chain of energy is established between the actors and the public that is very difficult to tell, to say, it is something that is felt. You can tell when the viewer is paying attention, they’re fine, they’re following the story or not. Something that doesn’t happen to you on TV, you have to learn to solve situations without much rehearsal, quickly, but you know that if you make a mistake, it will be recorded again.

Q: How long have you been an actress?

R: (laughs) I’ve been an actress for 46 years, so it’s been a long time (laughs).

Q: What were the characters that marked you?

R: I think everyone (laughs), everyone. Well, obviously, “De Carne Somos” along with Guillermo Francella and a bunch of incredible actors; a time when TV was watched a lot, with more than 50 rating points, everything stopped, even the street. After “90 60 90”, “El Hombre que Amo”, “Vidas Robadas”, “Luna de Avellaneda”: the truth is that I was very lucky to be in wonderful programs. Of everyone, everyone, I always take something with me. From my colleagues, from the director, from the authors, it always serves to grow, learn and that, in the next program, play or film, you can apply it. It is that need to continue growing.

Q: Which ones gained more recognition from the public, from your point of view?

R: One is La Mamita from “De Carne Somos”, Cuca Dalton from “90 60 90”, Viviana from “El Hombre que Amo”, people still talk to me about those characters. And that many years have passed.

Q: What is it like for you to go on tour and what do you expect from the process?

R: Going on tour is like a graduate trip, because you go with immense joy, great expectations, you make the bonds with your colleagues much stronger. In addition to enjoying yourself, you always have to solve a lot of things, it makes you more united. You get to know different audiences, people express themselves more when you’re on tour in a town, for example. They get closer, they take the opportunity to take photos, they are more demonstrative in general. It is a very rewarding experience. What one hopes is that people leave satisfied, that they enjoy as one enjoys doing it. It’s all a pleasant mess, a setback in one’s life, but wonderful.

“Verónica’s room”: functions

Roca: Wednesday 26, at 9:00 p.m., at Casa de la Cultura (July 9, 1043). Tickets: $6000. plateanet.com and at the box office.

Neuquen: Thursday 27 at Cine Teatro Español (Av. Argentina 235). Tickets: from $4000, plateanet.com and at Flipper Jugueterías (Av. Argentina 179, Neuquén).

Cipolletti: Friday 28 at Cipolletti Cultural Complex (Fernández Oro 57). Tickets: from $5000. plateanet.com and Flipper Jugueterías (Mariano Moreno 468, Cipolletti)





