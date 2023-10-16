Home » Silvia Pasquel’s Absence at Michelle Salas’ Luxury Wedding: Revealed Hospitalization Explains Mystery
Silvia Pasquel's Absence at Michelle Salas' Luxury Wedding: Revealed Hospitalization Explains Mystery

Silvia Pasquel's Absence at Michelle Salas' Luxury Wedding: Revealed Hospitalization Explains Mystery

Mexican Actress Sylvia Pasquel Hospitalized Following Accident Ahead of Granddaughter’s Lavish Wedding

Sylvia Pasquel, renowned Mexican actress and daughter of Silvia Pinal, was notably absent from her granddaughter Michelle Salas’ extravagant wedding to Danilo Díaz. Rumors surrounding Pasquel’s absence have now been clarified by reports of an accident that left her hospitalized.

Journalist Joel O’Farrili revealed the details on his radio program, Formula Spectacular, explaining that Pasquel had only received her ticket to attend the luxurious event. Days prior to the wedding, Pasquel embarked on a European vacation, sharing picturesque postcards from tourist hotspots in Athens, Rhodes, and Istanbul.

However, it was during her visit to Rome that tragedy struck. Pasquel reportedly suffered a fall, leading to her hospitalization. Despite plans to attend her granddaughter’s emotional ceremony at Il Borro estate in Italian Tuscany, Pasquel’s presence was sorely missed and raised speculation among guests.

The journalist’s claims were supported by Emilio Morales during the program, The Corner of the Scoops, where he confirmed the accident and predicted Pasquel’s denial of the incident. According to Morales, Pasquel fell and fractured her leg, exacerbating a previous injury.

The absence of the esteemed actress has left a void in the otherwise grand celebration, immortalized in the pages of Vogue magazine. Loved ones and close friends gathered to witness the union of Salas and Díaz, while Pasquel’s unfortunate accident kept her away.

At present, there has been no official statement from Pasquel herself to either confirm or deny the reports. It is anticipated that she will address the media upon her return to Mexico, providing further clarity on the circumstances surrounding her accident.

Meanwhile, the grandeur of Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz’s nuptials continues to captivate both national and international audiences. The opulent affair saw Salas donning an exquisite dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s atelier, adding to the allure of the celebration.

While the generous display of luxury and the absence of Sylvia Pasquel may spark curiosity, the focus remains on the young couple’s profound love and commitment as they embark on their matrimonial journey.

