Silvia Wollny: Extended family continues to grow! TV star announces sweet baby news

There are offspring again in the docu-soap extended family “Die Wollnys”. Sarafina Wollny and husband Peter welcomed their third child on Sunday 23 July. Grandma Silvia Wollny announced the news with a sweet Instagram post.

Wonderful news from the Wollnys: the extended TV family had more offspring to report on Sunday, July 23rd. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” winner and RTL2 star is already 18 times Silvia Wollny (53) become a grandmother. Her daughter Sarafina (28) and husband Peter (30) have had their third child.

Silvia Wollny announces sweet baby news: Daughter Sarafina Wollny gives birth to her third child on 07/23/23

Silvia Wollny shared the sweet ones BabyNews on Sunday on Instagram with. She also posted the drawing of a large lion family. The docu-soap star didn’t play with that Chasing a phantom lioness in Kleinmachnow last week at. Instead, she drew attention to the fact that the child was born in the zodiac sign Leo (from July 23rd to August 23rd). Silvia Wollny also wrote: “Hello dear ones, today is a wonderful day, because today I became a grandmother for the 18th time, which makes me very happy. Sarafina and Peter’s baby saw the light of day today and has made their little family bigger. We are very very proud of sarafina and are now enjoying the time and will welcome our little worm. If love lives, then happiness has a name. We are overjoyed”. However, Silvia Wollny has not yet revealed whether the newborn is a girl or a boy. The baby’s name has not yet been announced.

Fans congratulate the extended TV family “The Wollnys” on the offspring

This Wollnys fan wishes that some secrets will be revealed soon. “I really hope that we can find out if it’s a boy or a girl, how mum and dad are doing and how the two brothers reacted. It’s always such a shame when some TV stations get privileges and the fans are left out.” Another follower writes: “Congratulations to the new parents, have fun getting to know each other and cuddling and don’t forget congratulations to the new grandparents on a new adventure”. And in another comment it says: “Congratulations, great date, it’s my birthday today too”. We wish the family all the best!

