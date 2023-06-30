Silvina Luna was found another bacterium

For this reason, they decided to isolate Silvina Luna to preserve it and provide all the care that its complicated condition requires.

Who does not move from his side is his brother Ezekielwho is 5 years younger than Silvina.

He spoke with Angel De Brito and revealed some details regarding his sister’s health and denied other issues that circulated through the media.

Aníbal Lotocki applied methacrylate to Silvina Luna, a product used in orthopedics

Ezequiel is also from Rosario and since his parents died in 2008, with a very short time difference, they became closer than ever. They adore and accompany each other in everything.

In an interview that Silvina Luna He had with Catalina Dlugi, on her radio program, commented: “Once they told me that I had been orphaned, and I answered no, because I was already 28 years old. But I didn’t have my own family to take refuge in, only my brother, who was five years older than me. Together we learned a lot of things. I was always going forward, but over the years I realized that you have to stop ”.

They revealed that Silvina Luna recognized her brother during her hospitalization

Silvina is fighting a battle from which we all hope that it will come out gracefully.

JL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

