Silvina Luna was hospitalized and revealed the hopeful reason: “Another path begins”

Despite the complicated health picture suffered by the actress Silvina Luna, a new hope makes her get excited about a “normal” life again. In the last hours it was learned that she is admitted to the Italian Hospital to advance in his kidney transplantwhich is getting closer to becoming a reality.

This was announced this afternoon by Silvina herself, through a video broadcast on social networks. “Hello friends, Look where I am: I’m in the dialysis room”, he began by saying while showing himself with a surgical cap and a chinstrap.

The actress then explained: “I guess I’m going home tomorrow. I came to the hospital because the results of the biopsy of the mycobacteria came out and, finally, it was possible to detect which are the specific remedies that I have to take. There are two, so I’m testing them now, hospitalized, to see if I tolerate them and if everything is fine. For now, everything is perfect, so I’m happy with that.”

The actress confessed at the beginning of May that to access the intervention she needs to fight a bacteria that lives in her body. She too, she had needed to be successful, the elimination of that microorganism was going to be able to receive a kidney directly from a relative of yours.

During these weeks Silvina, who never gave up despite adversity, was happy with what is to come from this moment on. “I already started another path that has me excited, which is the way to combat this bacterium and the way to transplant. I wanted to tell all those who are waiting there, those who ask me questions and those who send me prayers and words of affection.. So thank you and we’re still there, strong. Not to lower your arms to anyone who is in a similar situation, “concluded the actress.

Silvina Luna was hospitalized: what is the cause of her medical situation

Silvina Luna is going through major health problems derived from the intervention he underwent with Dr. Aníbal Lotocki in 2011. The famous doctor injected biopolymers into her buttocks that over time caused hypercalcemia and renal failure.

For several years, Luna has had to undergo dialysis three times a week. The picture became so worrying that the doctors advised him to undergo a transplant to ensure her life.

It should be remembered that Luna had to do all internal work to be able to face this situation. “There are moments of acceptance and moments that I wake up and say ‘I’m living a nightmare.’ PBut I am here, firm, standing, I was always a person to get ahead. I always have relapses. There are more good moments that I look for in the day to day, looking for moments of joy, that does me very well”, he had confessed.

For his part, Lotocki was sentenced by the Oral and Correctional Court No. 28 of the City of Buenos Aires to four years in prison (and five years of disqualification from practicing medicine) for the crime of serious injuries, in a case he started together with Stefy Xipolitakis, Gabriela Trenchi and Pamela Sosa.



