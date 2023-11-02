Siming District: A Rising Hub for China’s Film and Television Industry

The film and television industry in Siming District, Xiamen, is flourishing as the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival opens. Siming District, known as “China‘s most beautiful location,” has become a favorite among film and television crews due to its picturesque scenery and unique cultural elements. The district currently has 10,985 cultural enterprises, accounting for 41% of the city’s total.

Siming’s film and television industry has produced numerous high-quality and popular works, including films like “China Ping Pong,” “The First Incense,” “The Beginning,” and “Twinkle Twinkle Star.” Siming Enterprises have also participated in the production of well-known animated films and games such as “Chang’an Thirty Thousand Miles,” “The Young Lion,” and “Nezha Reborn.”

To further promote the development of the film and television industry, Siming District has established a precise and complete policy system, providing accurate and efficient services to film and television companies. Notably, “China Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack,” produced by Xiamen Hengye Pictures Co., Ltd., received four nominations at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards, including “Best Feature Film” and “Best Director.” About 70% of the film’s scenes were shot in Xiamen.

Siming District’s government departments at all levels have provided efficient and precise services to support the film and television industry. Additionally, the district has built film and television shooting bases and established a complete upstream and downstream industry chain. The film and television industry’s growth has been facilitated by the city’s favorable policies, unique resources, and industrial atmosphere.

Siming District continues to improve its policy support system for the film and television industry, with a focus on providing efficient government services and creating an excellent development environment. The district has released policies and measures to encourage talent introduction, education, and financial support. This year, Siming District allocated 11.06 million yuan for urban film and television policies.

Siming District also aims to cultivate popular culture and shape Siming’s characteristic cultural symbols. Cultural enterprises like Doraemon Studio have landed in Siming District and have benefited from its excellent services and friendly environment.

The film and television industry in Siming District is expected to continue flourishing, contributing to the high-quality development of Xiamen’s film and television cultural industry.

