Champion of world feminist movements which led step by step to a certain liberation of women from twentieth-century patriarchy as well as godmother of literary existentialism together with lifelong companion Jean-Paul Sartre and the young writers résistants of the generation of the 40s (Jean Paulhan , Albert Camus and Boris Vian above all), Simone de Beauvoir reappears in the Italian literary panorama in a completely new, yet “necessary” guise, in the volume by Sandra Teroni recently released for the Roman publishing house Donzelli (Simone de Beauvoir. Percorsi of life and writing, Saggine Donzelli, pp. 169, € 18.00).

By reviewing and analyzing chronologically diaries, testimonies, articles, short stories, short stories that appeared late in Italy, Teroni’s treatment reveals the profile of a femme ès lettres no less talented than we had believed up to now, being the figure of Beauvoir perpetually overshadowed by the presence of Sartre – an over-mediated intellectual whose moral bearing and political concerns sometimes overshadowed some of the most talented authors of l’entre-deux-guerres.

“A woman is not born, she becomes”

Her oeuvre varies – which anticipates by about fifteen years, with the publication of the Second Sex and with the appearance of the famous motet “woman is not born, she becomes”, the feminist movement and the demands for the emancipation and liberation of women women who will have their peak during May 68 – marked by no less than «interrogation/investigation on herself, on her own affective and love relationships, on the (historicized) behaviors of women, on the various mechanisms of domination and collusion, on the age of life, on the relationship with one’s body, on loss», as the author relates in her personal journey which re-knots the entire life of the French writer around the craft of writing, an essential if not necessary aspect to be in constant relationship with the Other .

Beauvoir plumbs all ages of life finally finding himself in what for her has the “rigidity of an iron curtain”, the third age. The ambition is great: it is a question of historicizing old age and giving it back weight within a human condition where the system in force at the time – the capitalist one – made the elderly a mere object, using their workforce and then throwing it into oblivion , much more than the woman in her constant claim to be “the Other” with respect to man (“He, the Absolute”). The formula used will be Rimbaldi’s one of “changing life”, borrowed from the surrealist poets who had already made it their own at the time. Spokesman of the “anthropological revolution”, as Julia Kristeva said, it is necessary to start reading Beauvoir again for two kinds of reasons: the first to understand how freedom is a long and tiring process although necessary to have a more civilized world; the second to better understand who we are, and to know what is the place assigned to us in society.

