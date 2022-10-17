Waves has numerous plug-ins designed specifically for vocal performance and control. Some are easy to use, some have in-depth functions, and their common feature is – good sound!

音乐：Dxt3r & BRYAN THE MENSAH《Eyes on You》

Music: Dxt3r “Don’t Blame Me”





Waves HarmonyInstantly create vocal harmonies – turn one voice into up to 8 new voices in seconds to quickly create the vocals you’ve been dreaming of. Using built-in pitch, formant, pan, delay, filter, and drag-and-drop modulation, Harmony easily personalizes the character and texture of each vocal, supporting lead vocals with creative color.

Next Generation Voice Controlled Synthesizer and Vocal Effects ProcessorOVoxIt is a creative tool for vocal production, creating infinitely rich vocal changes, pitch, harmony changes, vocoders, Talkbox effects and more, with deep and clear sound and intuitive control. OVox can be used as a plugin or as a standalone application.

Chris Lord-Alge integrates the link settings accumulated during the work intoCLA VocalThis vocal effects chain includes low frequency, high frequency, compression, reverb, delay, and chorus/doubler effect controls, each with 3 different types to choose from.

