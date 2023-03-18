Looking for a simple cornmeal cake recipe to serve with a nice cup of coffee? I’m sure you will love this recipe.

How to make cornmeal cake

Without a doubt, cornmeal cake is one of my favorites. Since I was a child, it has always been my favorite flavor and this recipe is very similar to the recipe from my childhood.

The big difference is that in this version, you will use the blender, that is, making this cake will be super practical and fast.

But, without a doubt, you can make your cake in a mixer or by hand.

Tips for making the perfect cornmeal cake

Super cute, this cornmeal cake is perfect to accompany a coffee

This is likely to be one of those recipes that you can’t go wrong with. But we know that it is essential to follow some tips to make the perfect cake.

For example, it’s important that the ingredients are all at room temperature. Likewise, choosing good ingredients is essential.

Also, in a blender, it’s good to start with the liquid ingredients and then alternate with the solids. As well as leaving the wheat flour and yeast to mix last and very quickly.

Ideas to make your cake even tastier

As I said, this is a simple cornmeal cake recipe. But without a doubt, you can bring even more flavor to your preparation. For example:

Guava paste : Either in small pieces in the middle of the dough, or in the form of a topping, it will undoubtedly be delicious;

: Either in small pieces in the middle of the dough, or in the form of a topping, it will undoubtedly be delicious; Anise : I, particularly, am not a big fan of this ingredient, but if you enjoy it, it is certainly the perfect choice;

: I, particularly, am not a big fan of this ingredient, but if you enjoy it, it is certainly the perfect choice; Coco : Here, in addition to including grated coconut in the dough, you can prepare a softer coconut brigadeiro and use it as a topping.

: Here, in addition to including grated coconut in the dough, you can prepare a softer coconut brigadeiro and use it as a topping. orange zest: How about bringing a citric touch to your cake. That combination.

Check out the simple cornmeal cake recipe

Yield: 10 servings Simple Cornmeal Cake Prep Time:

5 minutes Cook Time:

40 minutes Total Time:

45 minutes Delicious, fluffy and made in a blender, this cornmeal cake is the perfect recipe to accompany a delicious cup of coffee. Ingredients 3 eggs;

2 cups of sugar;

1 cup of milk;

2 cups of cornmeal;

1/2 cup oil;

1 cup wheat flour;

1 tablespoon baking powder. Instructions In the blender mix the eggs, sugar, milk, cornmeal and oil and beat until you form a very uniform cream; Then add the wheat flour and baking powder and, in the pulsar function, beat just enough to mix the ingredients; Transfer your dough to a greased shape with butter and floured with cornmeal; Bake in a preheated oven at an average temperature of approximately 200° for 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Wait a few minutes to unmold and serve. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment or post your photo

More cornmeal cake recipes

