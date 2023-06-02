simple plane official website (simple plan)_Daguang.com

guide Hello everyone, here is a small question to answer the above questions for you. simple plane official website, many people don’t know about simple plan, let’s take a look now! 1. The story of Simple Plan started…

1. The story of Simple Plan began in the mid-90s, when drummer Chuck Comeau and lead singer Pierre Bouvier belonged to the Canadian punk rock band Reset at the same time.

2. Although the band released an album in 1997 to find a space for itself, drummer Chuck Comeau still chose to leave Reset due to consideration of his further studies.

3. However, his decision to leave the music industry for a while was only a short-lived process.

4. In 1999, Chuck Comeau recruited his friends Jeff Stinco and Sebastien Lefebvre to be responsible for the guitar playing part of their upcoming new band.

5. But the candidate for the lead singer has not been found for a long time… “We started looking for the right candidate,” drummer Chuck Comeau recalled.

11. “We met a lot of people, but after thinking about it, we realized that Pierre Bouvier was the right person to work with us.

12,” and Pierre Bouvier joined them without hesitation.

13. The reason behind it is that his long-term frustration with the Reset Orchestra prompted him to resolutely give up the title and seek to leave.

14. The whole thing turned a corner when Pierre Bouvier happened to meet Chuck Comeau at a Sugar Ray concert in Montreal, and Chuck Comeau also asked Pierre Bouvier to join the group on the spot.

15. As usual, Pierre Bouvier is still the lead singer of Simple Plan, but something still feels wrong.

16. “We think we need something else,” says Pierre Bouvier, “but what else can we do? We think it would be nice to have more frequent and close interaction with the live audience so we decided to add a team member.

17. That feeling that I could just jump on stage and be closer to the audience.

18.” So Simple Plan started searching, and former Reset frontman/bassist David Desrosiers was the ideal candidate, and he was also the interim candidate when Pierre Bouvie left the group.

19. After recruiting David Desrosiers as the new bassist, Pierre Bouvie was able to focus on the interaction with the live audience.

20. “We just wanted to be different, to have more variety on stage,” Chuck Comeau said.

21. “Our performances on stage are usually just jumping around and having a good time.

22. And because Pierre, David, and Seb have the voice of singing good songs, we hope to focus on our triad, so that our music sounds more special and interesting.

23. “When everything is ready, Chuck Comeau and Pierre Bouvie have the best tacit creative combination, Jeff Stinco studies the tone and texture of the guitar, Sebastien Lefebvre is responsible for the arrangement, and David Desrosiers shoulders the work of writing the chorus. Immediately changed the group name to Simple Plan and started recording master tapes while also showing their skills at all punk performances with all their might.

24. A contract with Lava Records was quickly finalized.

25. Working with producer Arnold Lanni (Our Lady Peace and Finger Eleven), Simple Plan began recording their debut album “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls” in Toronto.

26. During the recording process, they also traveled to the US to work with Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte.

