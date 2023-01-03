(Hong Kong, 3rd) The 1989 classic film “A City of Sadness” directed by Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien will release a new 4K digital version in February. Recently, two classic posters of the film have been exposed.One of the posters is full of nostalgia, by the protagonist The photo with Xin Shufen’s family of three is very eye-catching and brings back memories of movie fans, but Tony Leung’s wife When I shared the poster, I stepped on mine for posting in simplified characters.

Carina Lau shared these two movie posters on IG, and wrote in simplified characters: “Director Hou Hsiao-hsien’s The 33rd anniversary 4K digitally restored version will be released in Taiwan on February 24, 2023.” This move has aroused dissatisfaction among netizens in China and Taiwan. Some people thought it was a Taiwanese movie, but it used simplified characters, and it said “Taiwan Region” which also made many people feel dissatisfied. Dissatisfied, some netizens even hotly discussed political issues, arguing endlessly.

When everyone was discussing, Carina Lau did not make any response and continued her happy life. During the Christmas that just passed last month, she and her husband Tony Leung Chiu-wai each had their own splendor. Tony Leung had a happy gathering with Vanness Wu and other friends in Japan; while Carina Lau spent time in Hong Kong. She loves sports and never forgets to do sports during festivals. Running to the top of the mountain is very healthy.

In fact, Carina Lau’s posts on social media platforms have touched the sensitive points of netizens more than once. The last time was when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September last year. Carina Lau took a black and white photo of the queen on IG PO and wrote: “Salute to Queen Elizabeth II (Queen Elizabeth), this outstanding woman, has enjoyed long-term peace and stability in a rapidly changing society, and her departure is an irreplaceable loss of our time.” This move aroused the glass hearts of Chinese netizens.