Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Liu Simu will walk the catwalk for Rihanna underwear show!

Following the Emmy-winning season of its third season, SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW Vol.4, in which Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director, is back for season four, premiering worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

Savage X Fenty called it “a seductive fashion hot dream” in a press release, “merging Emmy Award-winning dance, style and music with the hypnotic nature of nighttime nature!”

Currently, Rihanna has released the lineup list.

International kung fu superstar Simu Liu will also be part of the show.

Liu Simu is already a real male model.

Some people say that Liu Simu looks ordinary as a star, but I think he is really handsome. We should not only pursue an overly delicate face and a slender body, we should embrace masculinity and accept the original male star without plastic surgery. .

And Liu Simu is really masculine, very masculine, with a natural face and a great figure, showing a handsome, athletic, sunny and healthy.

And I think Liu Simu has a sense of justice, looks responsible, and is an Alpha Male.

In fact, recently, Simu Liu said that he had lost his love. He broke up with the 25-year-old Asian-American actress Jade Bender (Jade Bender) after just two months in love. He revealed on social media that he was receiving psychotherapy. Hope Can get out of the haze.

