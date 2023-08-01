Sinaloan Singer Eduin Caz Announces Early Retirement from Stage, but Grupo Firme Continues

Sinaloan singer Eduin Caz, leader of the popular ‘Grupo Firme’, has shocked the Mexican regional music scene with his sudden announcement of early retirement from the stage. The news came through a social media post in which he stated that he would be taking an indefinite break from performing.

Caz, also known as Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cázarez, made the announcement during a performance in Costa Rica with Grupo Firme, where he was celebrating his birthday and bidding farewell to his music career. Contrary to rumors suggesting he would pursue a solo career, Caz confirmed that he had no such plans. He cited the desire to “get his life back” as the primary reason for his decision.

In a heartfelt message posted on his Instagram account, Caz expressed remorse for the emotional toll his music career had taken on his personal life. “I have always been honest about leaving, and it’s not a lie. I had a goal that has already been achieved, but it came at the cost of losing my emotional stability. I have lost many things that cannot be regained. I need to focus on myself and find happiness within,” he wrote.

Concerns regarding the future of Grupo Firme arose following Caz’s announcement. As one of the most popular groups in the genre, Grupo Firme has delivered numerous hits, including ‘Ya supérame’, ‘El Tóxico’, ‘Qué onda, perdida’, and ‘Se fue la Pantera’, which have resonated with the public. However, the frontman has assured fans that the group will not be disbanding.

“It’s not the end of Grupo Firme. I’m not going solo. I’m just saying goodbye because I only have three remaining shows to fulfill, and then I can finally reclaim my life,” Caz stated, dispelling any doubts about the group’s future.

Fans of Grupo Firme will now eagerly await Caz’s final performances, hoping to see their favorite singer give a fitting farewell to his music career before embarking on a new chapter of his life.

