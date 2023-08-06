Home » Sinead O’Connor is buried in Bray
Entertainment

Sinead O’Connor is buried in Bray

by admin
Sinead O’Connor is buried in Bray

Sinead O’Connor Foto: picture alliance / PIXSELL | Borna Filic

From BZ/dpa

Fans should be able to say goodbye to the late musician Sinéad O’Connor in Ireland on Tuesday

There is said to be a funeral procession in the coastal town of Bray, south of Dublin, according to the Irish Times newspaper and radio station RTÉ on Sunday, citing a statement from the family.

The public has the opportunity to pay their last respects when the funeral procession moves along the beach promenade and her former home.

People are invited to gather along the route in the morning. O’Connor will then be buried privately.

The singer (“Nothing Compares 2 U”) died at the age of 56.

She was found at her London home on July 26. Many people then remembered the artist.

Topics: international stars, culture and people

See also  The dissemination of surveys must comply with essential steps

You may also like

Tencent Music and Sprite’s Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite...

Georgina Rodríguez: The Extravagant Jewelry Collection of Cristiano...

Érica Salguero designs the tallest residential building in...

Tips for decorating and getting inspired

What are Shallots? – Panel therapy

Yailin’s Sister Issues Apology: “I Strive to Become...

Little S’s Daughter’s Stunning Figure and the Tragic...

Gol flights between Joinville and Congonhas start today

DF records 10% humidity and has the driest...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Reveal Name of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy