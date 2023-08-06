Sinead O’Connor is buried in Bray

Sinead O’Connor Foto: picture alliance / PIXSELL | Borna Filic

Fans should be able to say goodbye to the late musician Sinéad O’Connor in Ireland on Tuesday

There is said to be a funeral procession in the coastal town of Bray, south of Dublin, according to the Irish Times newspaper and radio station RTÉ on Sunday, citing a statement from the family.

The public has the opportunity to pay their last respects when the funeral procession moves along the beach promenade and her former home.

People are invited to gather along the route in the morning. O’Connor will then be buried privately.

The singer (“Nothing Compares 2 U”) died at the age of 56.

She was found at her London home on July 26. Many people then remembered the artist.

