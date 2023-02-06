On February 5th, at the 2023 Lantern Festival Gala of Shandong Satellite TV, the SING girl group wearing the iconic red uniform was invited to joinre-arranged “Stepping on the Lantern on Lantern Festival” and “Lantern Festival”, and used scene dances to connect the customs of Lantern Festival across the country, conveying the best wishes of peace and joy in a joyful atmosphere.

This Spring Festival stall SING girl group seems to be the incarnation of the “Spring Festival mascot”. It can be said that it has been non-stop from the New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival.









As soon as the party started, the girl group SING brought their single “Lantern Festival” like a girl next door, bouncing into the stage and bouncing aroundin conjunction with the joyful scene layout, and with the guidance of the camera, the traditional customs of the Lantern Festival are presented one by one with joyful and playful music, such as “picking an auspicious lantern”, “guessing lantern riddles with confused faces”, “the northern The Lantern Festival is crisp and booming, and the glutinous rice balls in the south are warm.” With the help of festive songs, the joyful and peaceful atmosphere of the festival was spread to the audience.

Netizens have expressed that they don’t know when, the SING girl group has become a “drinking dish” that many people are satisfied with in the program list of the Spring Festival Gala. Watching a few girls in red dresses walk slowly on the stage, celebrating the New Year The atmosphere seems to be much stronger.









By the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, the “Spring Festival stalls” of various David TVs have also come to an end.In addition to discussing the various stalks of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, the highlights of the New Year’s Eve and the Spring Festival Gala in other local stations are also the targets of netizens’ attention. Of course, the presence of national style elements is indispensable in the places where the eyes converge. Where there is a national style, the SING girl group is indispensable. With its positive image and unique song style, the SING girl group was invited by Shandong Satellite TV during the Spring Festival in 2023, and they participated in two large-scale evenings, the Spring Festival Gala and the Lantern Festival. When swiping the screen of the Spring Festival file, netizens lamented, “It’s really busy.”

In recent years, if you pay attention to the major Spring Festival Gala, you will find that every grand event will have more or less Chinese-style programs, and even Henan Satellite TV will directly set up the party as a big party with the theme of Chinese style. , It can be seen that in today’s increasingly modernized world, traditional Chinese culture is more and more valued and loved by people. This is also one of the reasons why the SING girl group, which has been deeply involved in Chinese music, has a strong presence in major evening parties in recent years.

Since the 7th Spring Festival Gala in 2019, SING has been on the CCTV and local satellite TV Spring Festival stage for 17 times. What is so special about the girl group of Wind Attributes that they can be on the big stage of many Spring Festival Gala?





SING girl group, as a well-known Asian girl group, has been deeply involved in the music field since its debut in 2015, and has achieved a lot. The iconic national style image and “high-yield” and high-quality works are impressive.In addition to “Send to the Bright Moon”, which became popular for the second time this year and set off a boom in short video platforms, the SING girl group has also launched “National National Style” and “Yeshengge”, which are full of rock flavor, combined with elements of Southwestern folk music. “Thousands of Lights”, “Flower Chamber” showing the charm of opera in Beijing, and “Red Lotus” immersed in the world of martial arts and advocating female power. The image of positive energy has also been recognized by the official media, and was invited to participate in the “Asian Culture Carnival” hosted by China Central Radio and Television;

Participated in the “Sound in China” project and appeared on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts. In its eighth year, SING is still improving its team and abilities. Currently, the group consists of five members: Xu Shiyin, Lin Youyou, Zong Siyu, Ma Jiao, and Yiwan. They conquer fans not only with their sweet and lovely Appearance, and the attitude of working hard and chasing dreams all the time.

On the road of national style music, the SING girl group has always adhered to the original intention, and spread Chinese culture among young people through music to express the core of Chinese culture. It is no exaggeration to say that they are also the successors and pioneers in the field of music national trends Even a leader.

I believe that under the general trend of the national trend, there will be more and more big stages like the Spring Festival Gala to give the SING girl group the opportunity to continue to ride the wind and waves, go further and further with their national style music, and give back to fans with good works and performances. let us wait and see.



