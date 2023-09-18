Sing the Beautiful – China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season: A Platform for Young Music Talents

Sing the Beautiful – China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season Launches Online Audition Registration

From now until September 29, 2023, Sing the Beautiful – China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season has officially launched its online audition registration. This event, covering over 500 colleges and universities, provides a platform for college students across the country who love music and Chinese traditional culture. It aims to gather students who share a passion for singing and create a musical storm.

The event is the first campus music season launched by the “Chinese Jewelry” brand with the theme of zodiac culture. Its primary goal is to discover campus music talents who have a love for music and the courage to express themselves. It also aims to help these talents stand on a bigger stage with abundant resources and rewards, allowing their young and exceptional voices to be fully heard.

The Sing the Beautiful – China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season encourages young people to bravely express themselves and use music as a medium to showcase their confidence, positive energy, and perseverance in life. In order to fully support campus music talents in realizing their dreams, the “China Jewelry” brand generously sponsors this event to provide greater exposure and opportunities to college musicians.

Outstanding campus music experts will have the chance to win multiple awards, including multiple individual awards. Each winner of the individual awards will be granted a 2,000 yuan dream fund and become a member of the China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season. They will serve as promotion ambassadors for the “China Jewelry” brand and receive exclusive gold jewelry. Additionally, they will be supported by tens of millions of promotional traffic on the platform and gain qualifications to perform live at the “China Jewelry” brand’s offline “Dragon” themed new product launch conference. This opportunity may open doors to obtaining brand rights and achieving widespread recognition.

To participate, interested individuals must register for the audition by September 29, 2023. They can search for “China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season” on Douyin to view the official account and contact the organizers. By following the provided guidelines, participants can successfully register. The China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season consists of multiple stages, including the audition stage, the popular PK stage, and the decisive battle stage. Numerous popular contestants will be selected from the national final competition and receive corresponding rewards.

As a well-known domestic jewelry brand, the “China Jewelry” brand is dedicated to creating Chinese aesthetic jewelry that inherits the five thousand years of Chinese civilization. By incorporating the beauty of jewelry, the brand aims to preserve the essence of Chinese culture and tell Chinese stories.

The “Dragon” culture holds a prominent place in Chinese society and has become a symbol of China, the Chinese nation, and Chinese culture. It represents a cohesion and accumulation of Chinese culture, with every descendant of Yan and Huang proud to be called “the descendant of the dragon”. “Chinese Jewelry” takes inspiration from this rich culture to create theme jewelry that resonates with Chinese people’s emotions. The Sing the Beautiful – Dragon Campus Music Season event allows young people to actively participate in the inheritance and promotion of traditional Chinese culture. Through music, it allows them to explore and appreciate the charm of Chinese aesthetics.

The Sing a Beautiful Song – China Jewelry Dragon Campus Music Season invites young individuals to join and showcase their passion for music. Let the spirit of youth ignite, let their musical attitude be released to the fullest, and let the Chinese “dragon” culture resonate far and wide. So, come and be a part of this event by signing up as a team and embracing the beauty of music and Chinese culture.