A group photo of actresses from the cast of “Actor’s Dream”. (Image source: provided by New Century Film and Television)

[See China November 5, 2022 News]U.S.Burbank, California is known as the worldMovieCapital, on the evening of September 11, 2022, the Burbank International Film Festival held the 2022 award-winning film award ceremony in the city.Before the start of the awards ceremony, the organizers played a movie on site several timestheme song：《homing“, the lofty, pure and beautiful melody and singing attracted many people from the film and television industry and attendees to listen quietly.

“Homecoming” is the theme song of the movie “Actor’s Dream”. Not only was it nominated for the “Best Feature Film Score” at the 2022 Burbank International Film Festival, it was also nominated for the American Golden Picture IFF Award. “Best Original Music Award”.

Burbank International Film Festival jury Alan Derian is an award-winning composer who has scored more than sixty films across television, gaming and multimedia. He has also collaborated with a number of famous composers to create music for film and television works. He said that in the past four months, he had listened to too many music and film scores, and the song “Homecoming” impressed him. “As soon as I heard the music for the film (‘Homecoming’), I knew immediately that it was clearly worthy of being nominated,” he said.

He was full of praise for “Homecoming”: “The quality of the film’s soundtrack, melody, and the fit between the soundtrack and the picture are definitely worthy of being nominated by the film festival. From the melody, I feel full of hope, and the song is full of positives. information, so it’s really really beautiful music.”

A good movie theme song can be said to be the soul of the movie. Its content should be profound, its creative theme should be in line with the movie theme, and it should also cooperate with the movie characters and screen images, so as to express what the movie wants to express. The theme is vivid, image, and artistic expression. So that the audience has a deeper understanding of the content of the film, helping the audience to better understand the theme and connotation of the film. “Homecoming” not only achieves this, but also exceeds it. Why do you say that? Because “Homecoming” sings about the extremely important truths that have happened, are happening in the world today, and that many people have not yet grasped. Although it uses few lyrics, it greatly enhances the connotation and truth of the film’s theme and film content.

The good thing about the movie “Actor’s Dream” is that it tells a compelling, thought-provoking, true story, a truth that many people don’t know yet.

The film is set in the mainland Chinese entertainment industry, and tells the story of the protagonist Lin Meiyue who has suffered heavy physical and mental damage in the film and television industry. In desperation, a magical book: “Zhuan Falun”, made Lin Meiyue reborn, released her former enemy, and started a new life path, which deeply moved her relatives, friends and former enemies. A “miracle of goodness, forgiveness, and redemption” is told in a beautiful way. What the film brings to the audience is hope, kindness, and the truth that has happened and is happening in this world. It is also a truth closely related to the future of mankind.

Feng Xiaoya, who plays the heroine Lin Meiyue, said she likes the role of Lin Meiyue very much because she has had a similar experience. She suffered from severe liver disease when she was 5 years old, and doctors told her she might not live to be 20 years old.

Feng Xiaoya said: “So sometimes I would hide in the corner and cry, and I would complain: Why do I have this disease? Why is my life different from others? But one day, like Lin Meiyue, I read the book “Turn” In the book “Falun”, he told me, what is life for? Why do people live? Just like Lin Meiyue’s monologue at the end of the film, she said: Falun Dafa changed her and made her stand up again. .I am no exception.”

Song Yufei, the assistant director, said: “This film is inspiring to both Eastern and Western audiences, whether they are working in the film and television industry or not.”

The judges of the American Golden Picture IFF wrote in the professional film review: “The script and the characters’ mental journey in the play have depth and breadth, contain rich themes, have very compact plot points, anti Turn and end.”

Many viewers expressed their spiritual healing after watching the film.

Western audience Alexander Derbas said: “I was very excited. When Lin Meiyue read a book that someone gave her that could help her heal herself, she felt that there was always a possibility. , like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter what vortex or conflict you’re stuck in, we need to keep going. We need to realize that there is a silver lining in almost any situation, although it doesn’t have to be is perfect.”

He said: “Today I’m very happy, it’s really beyond my expectations, she’s different from other kinds of mainstream films or commercial productions because that’s not what they’re about, she’s showing something very independent that will bring Giving you a new, clear perspective and frame of mind. The director and the actors must have put in a lot of effort to really do this. Thank you very much for the director who brought us such a wonderful work of art.”

Nguyen, an audience member, said: “I also dreamed of being a director when I was young, so I also learned about film. I know that there is a gap between art and reality, and I also think that the heroine’s ability to resume walking is an artistic creation, but listening to After learning about their (actors) real life experiences, I think it’s real, and I believe the miracle in the film exists.”

Hong Ruan is right, the miracles in the film do exist. Since 1992, Falun Dafa has been spread around the world, and there are countless of them. Due to space limitations, here are just a few examples:

1. American doctoral student: walks like a normal person in only half a month

Liao Peiru, a native of Taoyuan, Taiwan. Just after New Year 2004, her fingers and wrists started to hurt, and her fingers peeled. She was only twenty-five years old at the time and was studying for a doctoral program at Purdue University in the United States. Then, in just two months, the pain spread to the elbows, shoulders, upper back, and knees. Every day at two or three in the morning, she would wake up in pain.

The school doctor was helpless and sent her to a large local hospital. There, the doctor gave her a blood test, but could not determine what the disease was. At that time, Liao Peiru was very depressed. As her condition worsened, she gradually became unable to walk on her feet, and she became more and more frightened.

What makes Liao Peiru even more painful is that her parents are nearly 60 years old, and her younger siblings are still young. In addition to their meager pensions, their parents need to support them and their younger siblings, and they have to pay for the huge medical expenses that come with her, a critically ill patient. . It’s okay to suffer for myself, and I really can’t bear to let my family suffer like this.

Liao Peiru thought of death. She knew that if she returned to Taiwan, it would be extremely difficult to commit suicide, so she decided to buy a plane ticket to fly to the Grand Canyon, jumped down, and died. While writing her suicide note, she started booking tickets to the Grand Canyon online. It is conceivable that at that time, how painful and desperate she was: she was only twenty-five years old, her beautiful life had just begun, but she was in a desperate situation!

After writing the suicide note, Liao Peiru decided to surf the Internet one last time, browse the information about the rheumatoid arthritis that made her suffer, and then fly to the Grand Canyon. Suddenly, at the bottom of the web page, a line of words jumped into her eyes: “A miraculous recovery from rheumatoid arthritis.” When she clicked in, she found that she had already practiced Falun Gong. After further searching, she found that many incurable diseases have been cured by practicing Falun Gong. At this time, she had a glimmer of hope: this Falun Gong is so amazing, I have to find someone to teach me quickly.

Liao Peiru typed in the words “Falun Gong” on a search engine, and then she saw the word “World Connection” on the Hong Kong website; she continued to search, and she found that there were people teaching Falun Gong for free in various universities in the United States; the contact person at Purdue University was still a American, she called him immediately, but he had graduated and was not in touch.

Liao Peiru was a little disappointed and continued to search on the Internet. In the audio and video materials on the Hong Kong website, she saw the video of the five Falun Gong exercises, and quickly downloaded it to watch. She also downloaded the book Zhuan Falun published on Minghui website and printed it out.

Liao Peiru read Zhuan Falun thoroughly. She found that the book not only persuaded people to be kind, but also answered many of her questions that she had never found answers to in other religions. Liao Peiru said, “When I watched the video, I was deeply impressed by Master Li Hongzhi’s smile and persuading people to be kind.”

What surprised her the most was that on the second night of the practice, her whole body was so hot that she even kicked the quilt. The next day, the bad breath she had when she was sick disappeared. Not only could she sleep, but she also had an appetite. , also dispelled the idea of ​​dying. She decided to go back to Taiwan because she knew she had hope, and there were many Falun Gong practitioners in Taiwan who could help her.

On the evening of April 13, 2004, Liao Peiru returned to Taiwan in a wheelchair. At this time, she was unable to walk, and had to be held by others when getting on and off the plane.

On the morning of April 14, her parents took her to Taiwan Chang Gung Hospital to see a doctor. After an ultrasound and based on previous blood test reports, two medical professors determined her condition was arthrosis. This disease is the so-called princess disease, and it will hurt for a lifetime. In this life, not only can I not lift heavy objects and do rough work, but I also need to take painkillers for a lifetime, wear wrist pads, elbow pads, knee pads, and waist pads for a lifetime, and continue to do physical therapy.

After leaving the clinic, Liao Peiru said to her parents, “I want to practice Falun Gong!” On the same day, her father bought her a copy of Zhuan Falun. From this day on, she began to earnestly practice Falun Gong. Liao Peiru didn’t touch the medicine he got back from Chang Gung Hospital.

On the morning of April 17th, she woke up at 4:30 and went online to read the real and miraculous cases of Falun Gong practitioners who were cured of terminal illnesses by practicing Falun Gong, posted on Minghui.com’s “Healthy Web Page”. Then, she walked to the practice site near her home in small steps. On April 28, in only half a month, Liao Peiru was able to walk with big strides like a normal person.

Since then, she quickly and completely bid farewell to the life of looking for Chinese and Western medicine in medicine jars, and became an English teacher at Taiwan Shulin High School until she started a family and became a good wife and mother. Many of her relatives and friends began to practice Falun Gong because of witnessing this miracle!

2. Workers in the electric power area: recovered from advanced sepsis within a week

Wu Junde, 62 years old, a native of Xinmin City, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, was an employee of the Xinmin Electric Power Industrial Zone of the Jinzhou Railway Power Supply Section.

In 1997, Wu Junde suffered from sepsis, lost hematopoietic function, and had very few platelets. It was already late when he was discovered. Jinzhou Railway Hospital, Dahushan Hospital, Shenyangguanghui Hospital and many other hospitals were diagnosed with death. In his thirties, he was not reconciled to the arrangement of death, and instead pinned his hopes on qigong. He tried many exercises with little success.

One day in July 1997, a colleague’s father told him, “You should practice Falun Gong! Falun Gong is a Buddhist practice, and it has a miraculous effect on healing and fitness.” Wu Junde accepted it readily. After doing the exercises on the first day, he felt very comfortable in his body, a feeling he had never experienced before practicing other qigongs.

Since then, he has read Zhuan Falun every day and supplemented it with exercises. After studying the Fa, he gradually understood why people are sick and how to get rid of sick karma; he understood the principles of being a good person, keeping morals and cultivating xinxing according to the characteristics of the universe; he also saw and experienced many miraculous phenomena.

A week later, his sepsis symptoms disappeared and his body fully recovered. The people around him witnessed the magic of Falun Dafa with their own eyes, and they all praised Falun Dafa from the bottom of their hearts.

3. There is no cure for lung cancer, and Dafa is miraculously cured

Twenty-two years ago, Denice Johnson and her son Stuart Martin discovered Falun Dafa during Australia’s largest health fair (Mind Body Spirit Festival).

At the beginning of Denise’s exposure to Dafa, she was already terminally ill. The lung cancer caused by long-term smoking was incurable, and the doctor gave up treatment. Denise said, “When I heard about Falun Dafa, I didn’t take it seriously. I felt like I was dying anyway, so I just waited happily for that day.”

When Denise recalled her experience of obtaining the Fa, she sighed that she did not give up easily. She said, “I was so shocked after reading Zhuan Falun. Master answered all my questions. So I started to practice. Allergies, including lung disease and various allergies, are gone, which is a real miracle.”

“Master gave me a second life. I am willing to do my best to repay Master’s kindness and tell people about the beauty of Dafa. In 2002, my son and seven other Australian and Western Falun Gong practitioners went to Beijing. “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance” banners were displayed in Tiananmen Square. At that time, thirty-six Western practitioners from all over the world who went to Tiananmen to petition were arrested and detained. We went to Tiananmen to tell the Chinese that Dafa has spread to the whole country. In the world, not only Chinese people practice Falun Dafa, but we also want to tell the world what happened in China, and tell the world that Falun Gong is a peaceful physical and mental practice, and that Falun Dafa practitioners are such a peaceful and rational group of people.”

Since then, Denise has participated in the Divine Land Orchestra and has gone to Hong Kong to participate in the parade many times. She cherishes and is proud to be a part of this group, she said: “When participating in the parade of the Asia Pacific Divine Land Band, I noticed that I was the only western face. I felt it was important to be a part of it. , When the Chinese people watch the grand parade in Hong Kong, they should know that Dafa is spreading all over the world, and Westerners are also cultivating Dafa.”

4. Well-known screenwriters of TV stations: from single-minded death to full of vitality

Kim Kyong-il, a star screenwriter of the Korean Culture Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), suffered from depression, panic disorder, diabetes, hypertension, arrhythmia and other diseases due to overwork in the TV station. He said: “I have to take more than 20 pills a day, it is difficult to sleep, and I even have an artificial cardiac pacemaker installed in my body.” The life during that time made him boring and wanted to die. “I started saving sleeping pills, and I’ll eat them together when I have a hundred pills.”

In the winter of 2019, when he collected more than 70 sleeping pills one day, while walking near Gwanghwamun, he met a Falun Gong practitioner who was doing the exercises at the truth site. Since then, he began to read Zhuan Falun.

During a physical examination in March 2020, Kim Kyong-il received an unexpected physical examination report. His blood pressure, blood lipids, and diabetes have all returned to normal. Nurses who know his physical condition have difficulty. Confidence. Kim Kyong-il said, “After practicing, my body has reached the best state I’ve ever been in, full of vitality, and my mental and spiritual pain has disappeared.”

Kim Kyong-il, who is currently running a YouTube channel, plans to do a program about Falun Gong. He said, “I want to interview people all over the world who have changed their lives through Falun Dafa, so that people can experience a whole new world. Because I am on TV The experience of work, and it is a person who really thought about suicide and got a new life. I think that by telling people something touching the heart in this way, it can resonate with more people, shorten the distance between them, and make They understand Falun Gong.”

The above cases are selected from articles on Minghui.com. The Minghui website wrote, “Falun Dafa is miraculous and sublime, and its magical power spreads across the universe. The cases described in this article are only a small manifestation of the power of Dafa in the mundane level. Dafa can bring happiness to the world, and the miraculous and The ultimate goal is to bring people back to their roots.”

……

There are countless such cases. Some of these cases have been reported, and some have not been reported. However, similar cases are happening every day in this world, and there will be more and more happenings. And this fact, this truth, described by a movie story, it seems unbearable. And this fact, this truth is sung in the movie’s theme song “Homecoming”. And more deeply expressed. From this point of view, “Homecoming” is not only the theme song of the movie “Actor’s Dream”, but also has a value beyond the theme song of the movie. He is a man with a high level of cracking the mysteries of life, awakening all living beings, and pointing out that life returns to heaven. A masterpiece of road art. This is rare not only in human movie songs, but in all human songs.

The rarity of “Homecoming” is first reflected in the rarity of his lyrics. The lyrics read:

One autumn of life grass,

Come and go, what do you want in your life?

The sea of ​​misery is endless,

The Buddha’s light shines, and the fog disperses and the clouds close.

All beings need not worry,

There is a way back to heaven, the truth solves worries.

The eternal opportunity has now come,

After several ups and downs, he finally returned to the boat.

Because the connotation of this song is very deep, everyone can comprehend the mood that they feel from it. The following is a brief talk about your own perception.

“Life is full of grass and one autumn.” People live for a lifetime, just like grass for one year. It shows the shortness of life and the helplessness of life.

“When you come and go, what do you want in life?” People come into this world with empty hands when they come and empty hands when they go away. If this is the case, then, what is the meaning of life’s hard work, life’s value, and life’s pursuit? This is the ultimate question of life. People who think about this ultimate question often come to a conclusion: the suffering of life is endless.

For thousands of years, there have been countless life stories that illustrate the phenomenon of endless suffering in life, just like Lin Meiyue, the protagonist in the movie “Actor’s Dream”, before she practiced Falun Dafa. But the song sings “The sea of ​​suffering has no end.” Why is it possible to say “The sea of ​​suffering has no end?” The answer given in the song is: “The Buddha’s light shines everywhere, and the fog disperses the clouds.” Falun Dafa is also known as Falun Buddhism. From the story of Lin Meiyue’s paralysis that could not be cured by doctors, deceived by fake qigong masters of a lot of money, and when she felt that her life was endless, after practicing Falun Dafa, she gained physical and mental health. Judging from the story, this Buddha’s Light is the Buddha’s Light of Falun Dafa. To clear the fog. The song is a good interpretation of the theme and connotation of the film.

When I sing here, the pitch of the song suddenly turns high, and the singing is cheerful and high, just like conveying good news to the audience and listeners: “Everyone has no need to worry, there is a way back to the sky, and the truth solves their worries.” The scene presented here can be understood as “all living beings” as all human beings, because Lin Meiyue’s life experience is a microcosm of human existence. In essence, life is a sea of ​​suffering. In the six realms of reincarnation, the sea of ​​suffering is endless. Only through cultivation can one jump out of the sea of ​​suffering. Over the years, who has sung in the song, there is a way back to heaven? Where is the road to return to heaven? The song sings: “The truth solves worries”. What truth can solve worries? The movie “Actor’s Dream” tells an example of this truth. This article cites a few examples as a manifestation of this truth.

Over the years, many Falun Gong practitioners have risked their lives to clarify this truth. Why tell and spread this truth? Because of the long history, in the cycle of six realms, human beings are just looking forward to and waiting for this truth. Knowing this truth, people will know where people come from, what they should do when they come to the world, how to do it, and how to make themselves look better than they seem. Jumped out of the endless sea of ​​suffering and embarked on the road to heaven. A long time ago, the opportunity that human beings have been waiting for can escape from the bitter sea and return to the kingdom of heaven. Lin Meiyue in the movie was fortunate enough to get this opportunity, and people in reality can also get this opportunity. This is such a precious opportunity for the entire human race. “The fate of eternity has now arrived. After several ups and downs, I finally returned to the boat.” The singing reached a climax here and came to an abrupt end. But the meaning is more and more unforgettable. The artistic conception expressed by this “Homecoming” is also unforgettable today.

This song sings the hardships of life and the bitterness of life; it also sings the hope of life and the road to return to heaven. Of course it is significant.

Therefore, before the movie “Actor’s Dream” was officially released, the song MV “Homecoming” David Li｜The theme song of the feature-length art film “Actor’s Dream” appeared on the Internet, and it was immediately highly appreciated and welcomed by the audience. .

Listener Chuanzhen Li said: Why is this song so good! The lyrics are also very meaningful and very touching! After listening to it a few times, the more I listen, the more I like it, add it to the collection, I really want to learn to sing!

Listener Spring. Li said: The good articles are multiplied, the merits are boundless, the purification of mankind, and the responsibility of the troubled times! The singing is as sweet as gold and stone, pure and flawless, rare!

Listener xiao xiao said: It’s so good, I’m inexplicably moved, thank you for the excellent work.

Listener dennis zhao said: beautiful singing, excellent lyrics, combined with these pictures, can’t help but burst into tears.

Listener Wang Yukong said: The song is beautiful, the connotation is clear and clear, enlightens the Buddha nature of all living beings, and chooses the future with conscience.

Audience Aurora Li said: At the beginning, I felt a shock all over my body and continued to the end, I felt full of positive energy, it was very shocking, the song was so beautiful, and the song was very beautiful.

Listener w David said: It’s really nice, I hope this song can wake up people who are fascinated by the red dust, and let more people know that Falun Dafa is good.

The audience opened their eyes and said: I like it, it sounds so good, it really sings the truth

Listener Claire Zhang said: After reading the theme song, I look forward to the release of the actor’s dream movie.

……

From the audience’s comments, we can see that the singer of this song sings very well. As Burbank International Film Festival soundtrack judge Alan Derian said, “I remember the director sang the piece, so he’s not just a director, he’s a very talented singer.” The singing is full and pure, as sweet as gold and stone, pure and flawless, which well interprets the connotation of “Homecoming”. The beautiful voice adds a lot to the song. Attract more listeners, more singers, and benefit more people.

Generally speaking, the greatest charm of a song is that it can touch people’s hearts. And “Homecoming” can not only infect people’s hearts, but also awaken people’s hearts, telling people the truth that in today’s world there is a Dharma ship that can escape from the bitter sea and board the sky. Therefore, its artistic conception is lofty and touching, and its appealing charm is far beyond that of ordinary songs.

The following is one of the URLs where you can enjoy the theme song of the song MV “Homecoming” by David Li | The long-form art film “Actor’s Dream”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYiw4ZLh740. You can click and enjoy online.

(The article only represents the author’s personal position and opinion)

