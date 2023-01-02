“Ride the wind and waves, set sail, and lead China on the journey of the new era…”“Dreams in the East · 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony”The curtain came to an end in Hong Zhiguang’s “Navigation”. This warm and firm New Year’s Eve ceremony brought many surprises and touches to the audience, and also aroused great repercussions. Huanwang ranked first in the ratings of the entire network at the same time; CSM52 City’s real-time ratings reached 4.7, ranking first in the same period Ranked No. 1 at the same time period in the Provincial Satellite TV New Year’s Eve Gala of the General Administration of Big Data. Dragon TV’s video account, Douyin, Weibo and other accounts live broadcasted more than 20 million people, and the whole network has won more than 900 hot searches, and the reading volume of the main topic has exceeded 10 billion. Who hit the # and other hot topics occupy the top of the hot search list, gaining hot discussions on the whole network.





Dream on the same stage satisfies the public’s expectations and the singing conveys the power of forging ahead

Time keeps moving forward, but the original intention of youth cannot be forgotten,“Childhood”, “Youth Album”, “You at the Same Table” and “Butterfly Fly” brought by Times Youth LeagueBringing the audience back to the innocence and ignorance of youth, the clear voice interprets the vigorous spirit, which makes people feel fresh; Wang Yibo dances barefoot in the center of the stage with “Like the Sun”, a sense of strength and softness coexist The dance made people feel the life force of the revival of all things in winter and spring, inspiring the audience to embrace life in the new year and welcome the warmth of spring and the blossoming of flowers. #王一博空脚舞舞# therefore immediately occupied the No. 1 hot search on Weibo with high popularity.





Not only that, but many long-awaited or unexpected groups on the same stage appeared on the stage of the New Year’s Eve Ceremony. The combination of Tengger and Shining Name brought the popular golden song “Love You”. Tengger’s solid and powerful singing voice and the brisk dance of the Shining Name combined both rigidity and softness, and performed this sweet love song “Love You” A brand-new charm has emerged; “The Sound of Falling Snow” by Land Rover in the re-employment boy group, “Guests” by Zhang Yuan in Cantonese, “Did Someone Tell You” by Chen Chusheng, “Where Has the Time Gone” by Wang Zhengliang… When they finished performing their masterpieces, they gathered on the stage again. The song “Ordinary Road” immediately moved the audience, and the flowing singing embodies their persistence and dreams all the time. This tenacity also encourages the audience not to abandon or give up, and to go all out for their ideals.





Technology writes warm stories for pens Simple emotions tell patriotic chapters

This year’s New Year’s Eve Ceremony used multiple cutting-edge technologies such as XR, mechanical structure, and naked-eye 3D to realize more possibilities on the stage. Dongfang Ai, who debuted for the first time, performed “I Met a Beam of Light” with Cheng Xiao on the same stage across dimensions. In Cheng Xiao’s singing, Dongfang Ai sometimes accompanied by flute, and sometimes danced with Cheng Xiao, virtual people and real people Zhan Wenting sang “Decisive Love” as if she was in the real Siming Palace, which not only aroused the audience’s memories, but also allowed the audience to break through the shackles of difficulties and move forward bravely. The courage to run.





Not only did the guests express their emotions with songs and dances, the officers and soldiers stationed on the island of Xisha of the Navy also brought “The Sea, My Hometown” with full emotion on the island. They have been stationed at the beach all year round. The hard training is the infinite love for the motherland; besides the singing, the 20 representatives from the fields of civil aviation, railway, subway, politics and law, and environmental sanitation expressed their firm belief by using “go all out” to express their firm belief, “fly to The place where the motherland and the people need me most”, “Make the train a warm home for everyone”, “Guarantee travel and protect safety”, “Send the voice of ‘rule of law’ with heart”… There are countless “they” sticking to their posts, People can have a better life. Not only that, industry role models from all walks of life also expressed their goals. Whether it is to fly a large domestic aircraft to fly around the world or to protect the health of citizens, their speeches must be the thoughts of thousands of people who are fighting in their jobs behind them. The belief to convey.

Whether it is singing, dancing or words, people’s expectations for the new year are entrusted.2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve CeremonyAlthough the curtain has come to an end, after “lighting the light of happiness” and embarking on the “road to forge ahead”, now the “door to the new year” has been “opened”. A future full of hope and brightness is waiting for everyone to explore and build a great future together. Beautiful China!

