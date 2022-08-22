Source title: Singer Chen Yuqi sings the sweet singing of the closing ceremony of the Beijing Film Festival to evoke romantic feelings

On August 20, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Closing Awards Ceremony was broadcast. This year's award ceremony was star-studded. Directors and three generations of actors from the old, middle and young gathered at the closing ceremony: Li Xuejian, Guo Fan, Ke Wensi, Qin Hailu and Wu Jing, etc. Jury members, Zhang Yimou, Chen Daoming, Liu Xiaoqing, Jin Dong, He Bing, Guan Xiaotong, Zhang Yishan, Chen Yuqi, etc. attended the award ceremony. Young singer Chen Yuqi sang "Want to Sing Me to You" together with actor He Bing, host Nigmat, host Lan Yu, and Jiao Yulu's grandson Yuyin, bringing a warm audio-visual feast to the audience. The gentle and sweet singing evokes romantic feelings in the heart. That night, Chen Yuqi wore a pale pink gauze skirt with a drapey butterfly headdress, and she was like an elf fairy in the beautiful stage. Chen Yuqi has participated in many large-scale performances such as the Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, and New Year's Eve parties held by CCTV: "2021 China Central Radio and Television Lantern Festival", "Set sail for the 2020 CCTV New Year's Eve Ceremony", etc., and the song "This A Kind of Beauty Calls Dedication" was included in CCTV's special topic "Songs for Fighting the Epidemic", using singing to support the fight against the epidemic. At the same time, Chen Yuqi is slowly expanding film and television dramas and variety shows: in terms of variety shows, Chen Yuqi participated in "Singing Every Day", "Echoing Loud and Bright", and "The Third Season of God-given Voice". Her cross-border singing style not only won praise from her tutor , also made the audience get to know her gradually; and in terms of film and television dramas, Chen Yuqi participated in the movie "Treasure Place in Front of the Door". In the near future, Chen Yuqi will complete the transformation from a singer to a multi-field development in the direction of film, television, song and variety shows. Let's wait and see.

