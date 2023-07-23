Singer LaFee has become a mother: “Incredible feeling

Singer LaFee has become a mother (archive photo) Photo: picture alliance / SvenSimon

From BZ/dpa

Singer LaFee has given birth to a son. “Now it’s official, there are three of us,” the 32-year-old said in an Instagram story on Saturday night.

“The little man is with us now, we feel complete and overjoyed.” It was a “very, very awesome, incredibly great and unique experience” but also exhausting, said LaFee in her video on her “first walk” with her son. “Our hearts are filled with a lot of love and happiness that the little man is in our family.” It was “just an incredible feeling to be a mom”.

For a first picture with the baby on her Instagram profile, LaFee wrote: “Welcome home, my life.” In the spring, the singer from Stolberg near Aachen revealed that she and her husband are expecting a son. The couple had married in August 2022.

LaFee had a hit with her debut single “Virus” in 2007 at the age of 15. Since then she has released several albums, two of which have reached the top of the German charts. Between 2014 and 2017 she was an actress in the RTL series “Everything that counts” on TV. After a long break, LaFee celebrated her comeback as a singer in 2021 after a break of several years.

