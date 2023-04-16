Singer Qu Wanting’s 2 real estate plans to be sentenced to life for more than 350 million embezzled by the auctioneer | Qu Wanting | Zhang Mingjie | Judicial Auction

Two sets of properties under the name of Qu Wanting in Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. Recently, the judicial auction has attracted attention, because the Chinese singer Qu Wanting is from Harbin, and the outside world generally speculates that the two properties are in her name. Earlier, Qu Wanting’s mother was sentenced to life imprisonment for bribery and abuse of power.

According to the Judicial Auction of Ali Assets, the two sets of properties being auctioned are located in the first phase of R&F Jiangwan New City, Daoli District, Harbin City. One set is 148 square meters and the other is 172 square meters.

The auction announcement reminded that the two houses did not apply for the title certificate. There may be arrears of heating fees, property fees, water, electricity, gas and other related expenses.

Qu Wanting is a native of Harbin. When she was 16 years old, she went to Canada alone to study business, and then gave up her studies to pursue music creation. In 2012, he became famous for the song “In My Song”.

Her mother, Zhang Mingjie, once served as the deputy director of the Harbin Development and Reform Commission of Heilongjiang Province and the director of the Office of the Municipal Urbanization Construction Leading Group. He was taken away for investigation in September 2014.

In June 2015, Qu Wanting said in an interview with the media, “She (mother) gave me the best life I can get.” And added: “It doesn’t matter how she got it.” This statement caused controversy.

On July 19, 2016, Zhang Mingjie’s case was heard in the Harbin Intermediate Court, and the amount involved in the case amounted to more than 350 million yuan. Prosecutors charged him with three counts of corruption, bribery and abuse of power.

On November 17, 2021, Zhang Mingjie was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes and all personal property was confiscated.

On March 24, 2022, the Heilongjiang Provincial High Court rejected Zhang Mingjie’s appeal in the second instance and upheld the original judgment.

