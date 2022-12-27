[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 26th, singer Xu Yinyong (often translated Xu Renying) uploaded a personal letter on his Instagram, “Everyone should be surprised to announce the news of marriage suddenly, I sincerely thank the fans and everyone who gave me blessings.”

Xu Yinyong wrote in his personal letter: “I thought marriage had nothing to do with me, but I also ushered in a precious fate. I met good people who cherish and love each other. Now I am not alone, but as a family who want to go happily. go down.”

Finally, she said: “Thank you for your support and warmth. I will not forget that heart and live happily. It will not be too late. I will meet you with good music and programs. The weather is very cold, I hope everyone You can all pay attention to your health and spend a happy and warm winter.”

On the same day, the affiliated agency THINK Entertainment also announced that Xu Yinyong will hold a private wedding with his fiancé, an entrepreneur outside the circle, at a hotel in Nanshan on February 26 next year.

Xu Yinyong debuted as a model at the age of 13. He became a member of the girl group Jewelry in 2001. He quit the Jewelry group in 2010. He has released many solo singles and starred in “Let’s Get Married”, “Xu Yinyong’s kaist”, “The Fashion King of China and South Korea” : The Secret of the Box” and other variety shows.

Responsible Editor: Su Yang