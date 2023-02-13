Source title: Singer-songwriter Ye Xier talks about her journey at the premiere of her new album for Toady at Apple

Feel the rhythm of the new year and start the new year with music. On the afternoon of February 4th, singer and music producer Ye Xier was invited to share the content of the "New Year's New Year" series at Apple in Sanlitun. From personal stories to behind-the-scenes creations, it is a unique artistic style. Make an annotation, starting from the new album, experience the auditory feast of spatial audio played here, and let the music add to the festive atmosphere. From Ye Xier to Yu Wanglu, repairing oneself with music As soon as the sharing session opened, Ye Xier introduced to the audience her journey of growing up with music. Influenced by her family environment, she regards music as something she loves very much, "I can't imagine what it would be like without music in my life", so from casual singing on the Internet to gradually participating in professional song creation, Everything seems so natural. Bringing the first personal creation album and the final chapter of the "Blue Trilogy" "The Memorandum" came sincerely, using the special "tired" character to describe the source of inspiration for the creation of the album and the deep thinking in it, leading everyone into the Her broken and slowly rebuilt self. "This album is about my journey to find my own heart, a tired but relieved record." This album, which took three years to complete, draws inspiration from daily life, adds delicate text expressions from friends around me, and tries to adopt a different way of thinking about production. There is no shortage of ideas on how to integrate R&B and various styles. Exploration, Ye Xier mentioned: "It already exists in my subconscious mind, and it is a natural way of expression for me when I create it. The existence of other musical elements is more of an aid to the spirit and story content that the song wants to convey. Ways of expression." Using different music styles to change the character and color of the song, using imagination to build a suitable scene, and then using music elements to complete the emotional state of the picture, so as to show a truly unrestricted self-state. "For the two-hearted oblivion, in addition to 'remembering with your heart', you must also 'remember and forget'." Surprise guests take turns to help out with music interpretation breakthrough From the anecdotes of the production of "The Memorandum" recalled the serial commemoration of the "Blue Trilogy", Ye Xier specially invited the musician Ding Shiguang to chat about this series of continuous travel and cognition in time and space The journey of different sub-categories derived from the same R&B style, infused with instrumental performance to achieve better emotional transmission, and to explore new surprises in music. The Dolby Atmos version of "The Memorandum" has also been launched on the Internet. All the hidden music details will be fully received by the audience through high-quality technology. Ye Xier and the top domestic sound mixer Zhao Jing explained to the audience Knowledge about spatial audio, interpret the unique experience brought by spatial audio from the perspective of music creators. Debuts new album debut for Toady at Apple On that day, Ye Xier sang two songs from the new album "Exhaustion" for the first time: "Better" and "River". In the end, he and Ding Shiguang also sang the song "Good Day" for the audience. The tacit singing and pure instrumental accompaniment formed a wonderful auditory enjoyment, which was very addictive. In the end, Ye Xier said that her expectation for the future is to maintain physical and mental health, maintain curiosity and sensitivity to music and art, and hope to communicate with everyone in more different ways in the future. I look forward to her starting a new journey in the new year and creating more music works of her own unique style.

