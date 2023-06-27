Home » Singer Wincent Weiss has moved very often
Singer Wincent Weiss has moved very often

Singer Wincent Weiss has moved very often

Wincent Weiss in June live at a concert on his “Maybe someday” tour in Erfurt Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Pop singer Wincent Weiss (30, “Feuerwerk”) has changed his place of residence more than a dozen times in his life and now lives in Schleswig-Holstein again.

“I’ve moved more than 20 times now. At the beginning of my life a lot with my mother, who is very lively and has a very varied job. By the time I left home at the age of 16, we had moved twelve times alone,” the singer told the Hamburger Abendblatt.

Later he continued to do it exactly the same way and always moved to where he wanted to be. “I was in Munich, Cologne and Berlin, lived only in hotels for two years, but kept coming back north to Schleswig-Holstein, where I live again now.”

Weiss grew up near Lübeck and he loves the Baltic Sea, it is the most beautiful place for him. “When I come home, my feet are put into the Baltic Sea, that’s my arrival grounding. I really like the Bay of Lübeck all the way to Neustadt.”

