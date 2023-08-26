Singing Love Songs You Heshun: A Spectacular Finale to the 12th China·Heshun Cowherd and Weaver Girl Love Culture Festival

Singing Love Songs: A Passionate Night in Heshun

Heshun County, China – On the evening of August 22, Heshun County witnessed a spectacular event as the “Singing Love Song Tour Heshun” took place at the playground of Heshun No.2 Middle School. The event marked the successful conclusion of the 2023 “Our Festival · Qixi Festival – The 12th China·Heshun Cowherd and Weaver Girl Love Culture Festival”, organized by the Heshun County Party Committee and the County Government.

The much-anticipated party began with the enchanting voice of Heshun singer Zhai Xuqin, who performed the beautiful song “Heshun in the World“. As the night unfolded, the audience was treated to 16 renowned love songs, including “Want to Kiss”, “Love Is You and Me”, “Looking at the Grassland with You”, and “Loyalty”. Not only did these heartfelt melodies entertain the audience, but they also captivated the online viewership, with the live broadcast attracting over 580,000 people. The event’s media integration efforts ensured widespread publicity, fostering effective communication.

For 12 consecutive years, the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Love Culture Festival has been a beloved cultural tourism brand in Heshun County. It has become a platform to showcase the county’s image, promote Heshun culture, and highlight its charm. The festival has seen a surge in popularity, attracting numerous tourists and even foreign merchants to Heshun. These visitors not only come to enjoy the festivities but also invest in and contribute to the development of Heshun, facilitating the harmonious growth of culture, economy, and trade.

The collaborative efforts of various organizations made this event a remarkable success. The Heshun County Party Committee, the County Government, the Propaganda Department of the County Party Committee, the County Rong Media Center, the County Cultural Tourism Bureau, the County Cowherd and Weaver Girl Art Troupe, the County Cowherd and Weaver Girl Jin Theater, and the County Education Bureau all worked together to make this evening a memorable one.

The “Singing Love Song Tour Heshun” brought people together, celebrating the timeless theme of love through soul-stirring melodies. It showcased Heshun’s talent and cultural treasures while furthering the county’s reputation as a vibrant tourist destination. As the event came to a close, it left a lasting impression on all who attended, reminding them of the enduring power of love and the magic of Heshun.

(Reporter: Feng Jingning, Correspondent: Zheng Jing)

