Home » Single Review: BAITS – Craves
Entertainment

Single Review: BAITS – Craves

by admin
Single Review: BAITS – Craves

(c) KURT PRINZ

The new single from the Viennese band BAITS – Craves – which was released on the Noise Appeal Records label, is a really nice song that implements many Pixies trademarks.

A bassline and vocals carry the intro and the beginning of the song’s first verse. Powerful drums and guitar tracks are added little by little.

There is also a Pixies-typical dynamic between verse and chorus. A lot of love, care and dedication to the sonic detail. This creates a song that doesn’t seem like a copycat, but rather exudes a retro, celebratory mood.

In the chorus there is a very unique wind tunnel sound that you can get lost in. Visually aptly implemented in the music video.

baits on instagram

noiseappeal records

Guitar music and concert sketches

See also  Separated from twin brother: Denmark's Princess Josephine changes schools

You may also like

Finally, Netflix has released its ‘viewing figures’, and...

Men’s fashion rises to 15 billion in revenues...

The blue dollar collapses at the close of...

Madonna’s Delayed New York Show Sparks Fan Outrage

Lola Schnabel, plastic alchemy for the new Circe...

Feng Ruixue’s ‘Dual Identity’ Arouses Expectations in Fan...

MPN deputies, against the measures announced by Caputo:...

Beloved News Anchor Emily Matson Tragically Dies at...

London, the rediscovered Rembrandt reaches the record of...

NEIGHBORHOOD Collaborates with Seiko to Release Limited Edition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy