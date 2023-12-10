Single Review: BAITS – Craves

(c) KURT PRINZ

The new single from the Viennese band BAITS – Craves – which was released on the Noise Appeal Records label, is a really nice song that implements many Pixies trademarks.

A bassline and vocals carry the intro and the beginning of the song’s first verse. Powerful drums and guitar tracks are added little by little.

There is also a Pixies-typical dynamic between verse and chorus. A lot of love, care and dedication to the sonic detail. This creates a song that doesn’t seem like a copycat, but rather exudes a retro, celebratory mood.

In the chorus there is a very unique wind tunnel sound that you can get lost in. Visually aptly implemented in the music video.

