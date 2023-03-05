The Blue Sunday Group releases with their debut single Through the Crowd an untameable stoner rock monster in the Viennese music world.

A lot of development had happened in the band until they arrived at Stoner Rock with their debut single. Very early on – including at the “weil.baum” festival in 2017 – the band still played a blues typical of the 1960s, schooled on the early Fleetwood Mac or the Bluesbreakers.

Today, as so often in stoner rock, you can hear the blues roots in their music: especially the bluesy guitar solos, which are typical of stoner rock. So a not illogical development of the Blue Sunday Group from blues to stoner rock. The stoner rock guitars of the Blue Sunday Group are now deep tuned, louder, more oppressive, more booming and robbed of any high sun.

The Viennese/Klosterneuburg band doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel or the wheels or the car, but drives along the Desert Highway in the slipstream of Kyuss and QOTSA. However: The characteristic battle cries and their own, somewhat bluesy touch let even distant listeners know that this is the Blue Sunday Group.

For Viennese fans of Kyuss – also live – probably a must, as the live session / debut single proves.

