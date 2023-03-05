Home Entertainment Single Review: Fiesta Forever – In Vain
Entertainment

Single Review: Fiesta Forever – In Vain

by admin

(c) Xavier Pavlowski

Fiesta Forever are Alexander Huber, Johi Loss, Max Hofer and Daniel Burtscher come from Vorarlberg and Upper Austria and serve up melodic, melancholic indie at its best with their new single In Vain. On their third single In Vain Fiesta Forever deliver melancholic melodies that you can let yourself go into, that you can immerse yourself in, that you can drift with. Also included is a guitar solo backed by a reggae/rocksteady feel.

Fiesta Forever are one of the Austrian indie revival bands that, thanks to successful production, escape the indie sound of the ’00s, heave themselves into the present and sound modern as a result. Peter Mansson, who did the mixing, catapults the sound Fiesta Forevers into 2022 with the right mix of dirt and gloss and incredible space and punch.

All in all, this creates a good song with this special kind of indie melancholy for foggy afternoons – a feeling that Julian Casablancas found hard to explain. And a melancholic song that offers a contrast to the more cheerful indie festivals of the previously released singles Fiesta Forevers and is therefore a suitable and well-chosen third single.

Fiesta Forever on facebook





See also  The sci-fi blockbuster "Dune" in Chengdu trial screening of Zhang Zhen is not many but very important! Screened nationwide on the 22nd_Sandworm

You may also like

Aphyxion – Ad Astra

Hot list! Jay Chou sang a few more...

STORMO – Endocannibalism

Single Review: Blue Sunday Group – “Through the...

Super Pink Moon – Iron Rain

Single Review: Siegfried Zeppelin – “Everything is gone...

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Single Review: Vague – “Hole”

Those Damn Crows – Inhale/Exhale

“Des End is no fern”: Viennese karaoke DJ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy