(c) Xavier Pavlowski

Fiesta Forever are Alexander Huber, Johi Loss, Max Hofer and Daniel Burtscher come from Vorarlberg and Upper Austria and serve up melodic, melancholic indie at its best with their new single In Vain. On their third single In Vain Fiesta Forever deliver melancholic melodies that you can let yourself go into, that you can immerse yourself in, that you can drift with. Also included is a guitar solo backed by a reggae/rocksteady feel.

Fiesta Forever are one of the Austrian indie revival bands that, thanks to successful production, escape the indie sound of the ’00s, heave themselves into the present and sound modern as a result. Peter Mansson, who did the mixing, catapults the sound Fiesta Forevers into 2022 with the right mix of dirt and gloss and incredible space and punch.

All in all, this creates a good song with this special kind of indie melancholy for foggy afternoons – a feeling that Julian Casablancas found hard to explain. And a melancholic song that offers a contrast to the more cheerful indie festivals of the previously released singles Fiesta Forevers and is therefore a suitable and well-chosen third single.

