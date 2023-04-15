Home » Single Review: Freischwimma – Hin
Entertainment

Single Review: Freischwimma – Hin

by admin
Single Review: Freischwimma – Hin

Beautiful power trio sing-along blues rock in Austrian on the second Freischwimma single “Hin” from the current album “Ruhe” (Between Music/Arge-Musik.at).m. Freischwimma are: Florian Kargl (vocals, guitar), Tobaias Neuwirth (drums) and Jakob Bachbauer (bass).

Very powerful, rocking sound can probably be summed up. Lyrically, the song is very apt and also political. Textual repetitions are used as a stylistic device – without wearing them out. “Land of glaciers in April – ois a bissl hin” is one of the mottos.

The structure with the enumeration of what’s gone or what you don’t believe in and then the believing, slow final part reminds me of the structure of John Lennon’s solo song God.

free swimming on fb

freischwimma homepage

http://www.arge-musik.at/





See also  Salomon Unveils XT-6 10th Anniversary Special Project | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen – Live...

Hammond releases a digital version of the analog...

“Since I noticed that there is still a...

Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series, the impact...

Audix Releases PDX720 Signature Dynamic Microphone- midifan: We...

Ryan Adams – Morning Glory

If Pratolini tells you about Picasso

FAIRYTALE – Army Of Ghosts

Eros and dolphins, new discoveries in the small...

Deimos’ Dawn – Anthem Of The Lost

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy