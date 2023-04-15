Single Review: Freischwimma – Hin

Beautiful power trio sing-along blues rock in Austrian on the second Freischwimma single “Hin” from the current album “Ruhe” (Between Music/Arge-Musik.at).m. Freischwimma are: Florian Kargl (vocals, guitar), Tobaias Neuwirth (drums) and Jakob Bachbauer (bass).

Very powerful, rocking sound can probably be summed up. Lyrically, the song is very apt and also political. Textual repetitions are used as a stylistic device – without wearing them out. “Land of glaciers in April – ois a bissl hin” is one of the mottos.

The structure with the enumeration of what’s gone or what you don’t believe in and then the believing, slow final part reminds me of the structure of John Lennon’s solo song God.

free swimming on fb

freischwimma homepage

http://www.arge-musik.at/







