Sinner ends Djokovic’s Davis Cup winning streak; Italy ties series with Serbia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner saved three match points to end Novak Djokovic’s 21-match winning streak to win their singles semifinal match 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 on Saturday. Davis Cup and tie the series 1-1 with Serbia.

Sinner avenged the loss to Djokovic in the ATP Finals title match just six days earlier.

Djokovic’s last defeat in Davis Cup singles matches occurred when he retired from a match against Argentina’s Juan Martín del Potro in the 2011 semifinal. The last time he lost a complete match was in 2009.

Nole had three match points before Sinner came back and broke him in the next game to go up 6-5 before serving for the match.

Hours before, Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in the series.

This was the third meeting in 12 days between world number one Djokovic and fourth-ranked Sinner. Sinner beat Djokovic in the group stage of the ATP Finals before the Serbian beat the Italian in the final to claim his seventh title of the tournament.

Djokovic and Sinner will meet again in the decisive doubles duel.

The winner will face Australia on Sunday on the same indoor court in Malaga, Spain.

Djokovic helped Serbia win its first Davis Cup title in 2010. On Thursday he became his country’s most successful tennis player by surpassing Cameron Norrie to reach 44 victories.

Serbia is seeking to play its first final since 2013, when it lost to the Czech Republic in Belgrade.

They won Italy’s only title in 1976, their last final was in 1998.

Share this: Facebook

X

