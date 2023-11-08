SINNERY

Below The Summit

(Thrash Metal)

Label: Issue Strategy Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 29.09.2023

SINNERY come from Israel and offer their new EP “Below The Summit”, which follows two previous albums “A Feast Of Folls” (2016) and “Black Bile” (2022).

In just under 17 minutes, the men fire off a versatile and powerful repertoire that is worth listening to. The sound may seem a bit dull and not entirely contemporary, but that definitely doesn’t take away the fun from the whole thing, because the complex opener “Somber” not only blasts out of the speakers in a boisterous and thrashy manner with hysterical vocals, but also creates a dense and dark one Atmosphere that sounds almost apocalyptic.

In contrast, “An Ode (Knife Of Erato)” rumbles out of the speakers in a somewhat more traditional way at the beginning, offering typical genre beats and nagging vocals, but here too the partly rocking riffs, which remind me a bit of AVATAR, stand out. In addition, SINNERY always offer dynamic twists and turns in their songs that keep the work exciting. In the course of the film, however, the slightly bombastic dramaturgy is used again.

After a short interlude with SLAYER riffs, “Share This” skilfully moves forward and “Seren” emerges as a late highlight with a driving chorus that leans towards Swedish melo-death and skilfully concludes this well-rounded and entertaining thrash EP from the ambitious Israelis.

Tracklist „Below The Summit“:

1. Somber

2. An Ode (Knife Of Erato)

3. We Just Want You To

4. Share This

5. Serene

Total playing time: 16:38

