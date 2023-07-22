Sirene Operntheater 2023: Miameide – little

An opera about plants. Plants are not opera characters. You can only approach them through metaphors. First of all, in the intuitive way in which music can represent a language of plants. Julia Purgina invents music whose pattern makes botanical structures and the fractal growth requirements of plants comprehensible. Even the human voice, which is used without words for the plants, can represent something “outrageous”, non-human. Julia Libisellers cartoons show the vitality and fragility of plants and their surreal dances. Antanina Kalechyts will conduct. Directed by Kristine Tornquist. The premiere of the chamber opera will take place on September 21st. in the Jugendstiltheater am Steinhof in Vienna instead of. Further dates: September 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 2023 . A sirene production in cooperation with PHACE and Momentum Vocal Music.

Mia can understand the language of plants. But there is no use for this ability in the world. At the employment office, she is placed in jobs where plants are traded like objects. But she is no good either as a flower seller or in the large gardening business, wherever she goes, she always understands too much about the needs of the plants. When she realizes that there is no longer room in the human world for those who can hear, she flees into another existence.

Even if we cannot hear them, the silent sisters are not mute. Their language is growth, their ceaseless unfolding, multiplying, branching and differentiating is their narrative of overcoming entropy.

Julia Purgina has written lively and fragile music that makes botanical structures and the fractal growth of plants tangible. The language of plants.

In her stop motion film, Julia Libiseller shows the tireless and surreal movements of leaves, blossoms and roots in their eternal search for light and water.

Mia. Johanna Krokovay

clerk. Romana Amerling

unemployed, gardener. Ingrid Haselberger

Clerk, florist. Benjamin Boresh

Unemployed Gardener. Vladimir Cabak

clerk, customer. Johann Leutgeb

Vokalensemble Momentum Vocal Music

Soprano. Ekaterina Krasko

mezzo-soprano. Elizabeth Kirchner

Countertenor. Aleksandar Jovanovic

tenor and direction. Simon Erasimus

Bassbaritone. Benjamin Harasko

PHACE set

Flute. Doris Nicoletti

Clarinet. Reinhold Bruner

Trumpet. Dominic Fuss

Trombone. Stefan chairman

percussion. Bernd Thurner

Percussion. Maria Chlebus

Harps. Tina Žerdin

Piano/Celesta. Mathilde Hoursiangou

Akkordeon. Maria Mogas Gensana

Violine. Thomas Wally

Violin. James Hernandez Enriquez

Viola. Anna Lindenbaum

cello Barbara Riccabona

Cello. Stephanie Prenn

Cello. Manuel Schäger

Double bass. Michael Seifreid

Management. Reinhard Fuchs

assistance. Michael Eder. Markus Bruckner

Musical direction. Antanina Kalechyts

directing. Kristine Tornquist

Stage. Michael Liszt. Markus Liszt. Ye yesh

Costume. Maria Mitterlehner

Mask. Klara Leschanz

Light. Paul Eisemann

Sujet. Judith Baumgartner

animation and video technology. Germano Milite

sheet music Apollo Edition

Accompaniment and course management. Petra Giacalone. Benjamin McQuade

Assistenzen. Ayane Takahashi. Kosuke Tokura

assistance and supervision. Selina Umundum

Internship and surtitles. Anna Skrepek

Gastronomic care. Max Stiegl

Graphic. Zine Tornquist

PR and press. Barbara Vanura

Production management. Martin Horváth

Production. Jury Everhartz

