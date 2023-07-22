Sirene Operntheater 2023: Miameide – little

An opera about plants. Plants are not opera characters. You can only approach them through metaphors. First of all, in the intuitive way in which music can represent a language of plants. Julia Purgina invents music whose pattern makes botanical structures and the fractal growth requirements of plants comprehensible. Even the human voice, which is used without words for the plants, can represent something “outrageous”, non-human. Julia Libisellers cartoons show the vitality and fragility of plants and their surreal dances. Antanina Kalechyts will conduct. Directed by Kristine Tornquist. The premiere of the chamber opera will take place on September 21st. in the Jugendstiltheater am Steinhof in Vienna instead of. Further dates: September 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 2023 . A sirene production in cooperation with PHACE and Momentum Vocal Music.
Mia can understand the language of plants. But there is no use for this ability in the world. At the employment office, she is placed in jobs where plants are traded like objects. But she is no good either as a flower seller or in the large gardening business, wherever she goes, she always understands too much about the needs of the plants. When she realizes that there is no longer room in the human world for those who can hear, she flees into another existence.
Even if we cannot hear them, the silent sisters are not mute. Their language is growth, their ceaseless unfolding, multiplying, branching and differentiating is their narrative of overcoming entropy.
Julia Purgina has written lively and fragile music that makes botanical structures and the fractal growth of plants tangible. The language of plants.
In her stop motion film, Julia Libiseller shows the tireless and surreal movements of leaves, blossoms and roots in their eternal search for light and water.
Mia. Johanna Krokovay
clerk. Romana Amerling
unemployed, gardener. Ingrid Haselberger
Clerk, florist. Benjamin Boresh
Unemployed Gardener. Vladimir Cabak
clerk, customer. Johann Leutgeb
Vokalensemble Momentum Vocal Music
Soprano. Ekaterina Krasko
mezzo-soprano. Elizabeth Kirchner
Countertenor. Aleksandar Jovanovic
tenor and direction. Simon Erasimus
Bassbaritone. Benjamin Harasko
PHACE set
Flute. Doris Nicoletti
Clarinet. Reinhold Bruner
Trumpet. Dominic Fuss
Trombone. Stefan chairman
percussion. Bernd Thurner
Percussion. Maria Chlebus
Harps. Tina Žerdin
Piano/Celesta. Mathilde Hoursiangou
Akkordeon. Maria Mogas Gensana
Violine. Thomas Wally
Violin. James Hernandez Enriquez
Viola. Anna Lindenbaum
cello Barbara Riccabona
Cello. Stephanie Prenn
Cello. Manuel Schäger
Double bass. Michael Seifreid
Management. Reinhard Fuchs
assistance. Michael Eder. Markus Bruckner
Musical direction. Antanina Kalechyts
directing. Kristine Tornquist
Stage. Michael Liszt. Markus Liszt. Ye yesh
Costume. Maria Mitterlehner
Mask. Klara Leschanz
Light. Paul Eisemann
Sujet. Judith Baumgartner
animation and video technology. Germano Milite
sheet music Apollo Edition
Accompaniment and course management. Petra Giacalone. Benjamin McQuade
Assistenzen. Ayane Takahashi. Kosuke Tokura
assistance and supervision. Selina Umundum
Internship and surtitles. Anna Skrepek
Gastronomic care. Max Stiegl
Graphic. Zine Tornquist
PR and press. Barbara Vanura
Production management. Martin Horváth
Production. Jury Everhartz