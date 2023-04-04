Home Entertainment Sister Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves 4 Who is Tang Bohu
Sister Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves 4 Who is Tang Bohu

Sister Riding the Wind and Breaking the Waves 4 Who is Tang Bohu

Recently, the initial stage ranking of Sister Lang 4 has been exposed. Many friends are curious about who Tang Bohu is on the list. The following editor will bring you an introduction to Sister Lang 4 Tang Bohu. Interested friends, let’s find out together.

Who is Tang Bohu in Chengfeng 4

Who is Tang Bohu:

Tang Bohu and her husband, Ju Hongchuan, once attracted everyone’s attention because of talent shows. She and her husband were favored by their mentor Liu Huan with “I Want You”. Later, the single “Bohu Shuo” was released, which was remembered by many people.

Character introduction:

Tang Bohu (Annie Lowdermilk), born in Denmark on August 13, is an American female singer and actress.

In 2013, Tang Bohu participated in the variety show “Avenue of Stars” of CCTV Variety Channel, and won the weekly champion, July champion and fourth place of the year.

In 2014, he won the Best Foreign Singer Award at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of “Avenue of Stars”; participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th Golden Eagle TV Festival; participated in the anti-Japanese war drama “The Last Battle”; participated in the urban emotional movie “I Want to Get Married” on August 1 Where were you when” was released.

In 2016, he participated in the family sitcom “Modern Logger”. Released individual singles such as “Some Love Can’t Let Go”, “The Finale”, “The Sky After You Leave”, “Bohu Says”, “Torment”, and “Eternity”.

In 2020, the single “Qingsi” will be released.

The above is the introduction of Sister Lang 4 Tang Bohu.

